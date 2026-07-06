Disruptive Appoints Joy Royal as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment underscores the firm's continued investment in senior leadership as it expands its global technology investment platform.

The firm has scaled rapidly in recent years, growing to approximately $10 billion in assets under advisement.

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive, an investment firm focused on backing the world's best-in-class private technology companies, today announced the hiring of Joy Royal as Chief Financial Officer.

Royal joins Disruptive from Oaktree Capital Management, where she spent close to two decades in senior finance leadership roles and helped oversee financial operations across one of the world's leading alternative investment firms. She brings extensive experience across private markets, financial management, investor engagement, operational excellence and institutional platform development.

In her role, Royal will join Disruptive's global leadership team, working closely with founder and CEO Alex Davis and senior leaders across investing, strategy, finance and operations. She will oversee the firm's financial functions while helping support its growing global investor network and continued expansion.

Royal will work closely with Phillip Caputo, who is a Partner at the firm and will transition to the role of Managing Director, Finance. Caputo will continue to play a key leadership role across the firm's finance function, working closely with Royal and the broader team as Disruptive enters its next phase of growth.

"We've been fortunate to attract exceptional talent to Disruptive, and Joy is another important addition to the team," said Davis. "She brings deep experience from one of the world's leading investment firms, strong judgment and a long-term perspective. As we continue to grow, those qualities matter enormously, and we're excited to welcome her to the firm."

Founded in 2012, Disruptive invests in a number of the world's most important private technology companies, partnering with category-defining founders and management teams during critical periods of growth, liquidity and market evolution. The firm is rapidly expanding its investor base and is expected to soon reach approximately $10 billion in assets under advisement.[1]

The firm deploys large, concentrated capital into a select group of late- and growth-stage technology companies through primary, secondary and structured transactions. The firm's portfolio spans sectors including artificial intelligence, defense technology, enterprise software and next-generation infrastructure.

"Disruptive has built a unique position within the technology ecosystem through the quality of its relationships, its investment discipline and its long-term approach," said Royal. "The opportunity to work alongside Alex and such an accomplished leadership team was incredibly compelling, and I'm excited to help support the firm's continued growth and future ambitions."

About Disruptive

Disruptive, founded by Alex Davis in 2012, is a global investment firm focused on backing best-in-class private technology companies. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the firm deploys capital through primary, secondary and structured investments, partnering closely with founders during critical late-stage phases of growth and liquidity. Through its selective investment approach and global network, the firm provides investors access to some of the world's most sought-after private technology companies.

Joy Royal Biography

Joy Royal joins Disruptive as Chief Financial Officer following a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years in financial services, including nearly two decades at Oaktree Capital Management, one of the world's leading alternative investment firms. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership roles overseeing fund accounting, financial reporting, legal entity management, expense operations and strategic initiatives across private equity, private debt, real estate and other alternative investment strategies.

At Oaktree, Joy led global teams supporting more than $36 billion in assets under management, helping oversee the financial and operational infrastructure of a leading institutional investment platform. Over nearly two decades, she drove organizational growth and strategic initiatives while building deep expertise across fund operations, financial reporting, governance, compliance, investor communications and business management.

Prior to Oaktree, Joy began her career at Deloitte, where she served as an auditor advising large public and private companies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Pepperdine University and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

[1] Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any references to anticipated assets under advisement are based on internal estimates and projections and are subject to change and represent the aggregate value of assets for which the firm provides advisory, consulting, or oversight services.

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SOURCE Disruptive