Disruptive Financial Media Company Real Vision Challenges The News Clip Industry With New Content-As-A-Service Initiative: The Real Vision Portal

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Vision, the global financial media company, today announced a move into the content syndication market with the rollout of a proprietary tech platform, Real Vision Portal, allowing publishers to distribute and monetize Real Vision original content through personalized widgets on their own site. The Real Vision Portal removes the expense, risk and time of creating original video content and offers a solution for partners that creates increased engagement opportunities for new revenue streams, and access to new insights about readers/ viewers and what they want. Real Vision's expertise and success in the premium content market positions them to extend their existing capabilities to other publishers while taking aim at capturing a new, distributed market.

The inspiration for the product came from Real Vision's recent campaign entitled "Recession Watch" that offered viewers a deep-dive into the looming recession. In an effort to democratize the message and potentially prevent a future market collapse, Real Vision launched the portal to reach a wider audience and quickly generated over 2.5 million views in two weeks.

"The overwhelming success of Recession Watch proved to us that our content needs to be in the hands of the masses," said Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal. "We can now provide content as a service to our publisher partners and unlock a host of new opportunities and revenue for both parties. We're excited to bring this offering to market and grow our relationships with both individual investors and content providers alike."

The newly launched Real Vision Portal creates a number of new monetization opportunities for partners, including:

A turnkey opportunity to create new pages on a website that generate additional inventory, as opposed to replacing existing inventory

inventory, as opposed to replacing existing inventory Revenue sharing on pre-roll advertising that can be sold by the partner directly or through Real Vision

Affiliate revenue opportunities on Real Vision products

"We have seen so much demand in the market for finance videos that go beyond the deluge of market clips, but the barriers to entry are massive," said Jason Ziemianski, Real Vision's Head of Product. "Creating premium video is expensive, time consuming and there's no guarantee it will work. With one line of code, we're able to empower our partners so they can give more to their users with little to no development resources while remaining focused on what they do best. It is truly a win-win for all involved."

REAL VISION will continue to roll out new and improved features of its free product in the coming weeks including:

Programmable widgets – publishers will gain even more control to customize the content that is most relevant to their users

Personalization – Real Vision's recommendation engine will behaviorally target publisher traffic to surface the most relevant content for a personalized and stickier experience

Analytics – publishers can access a dedicated analytics suite revealing an entirely new level of data and sights about their users and their video consumption

For more information on Real Vision FREE, visit www.realvision.com/portal, or contact Jason.z@realvision.com.

About Real Vision

Real Vision Group is a disruptive global financial media company, best known for its two video channels Real Vision (subscription only) and Real Vision Portal (free). The content is distributed directly through the Real Vision platform and app (www.realvision.com), as well as through Apple, Roku, Amazon and You Tube plus multiple corporate and financial websites. Real Vision creates all original content, comprised of exclusive in-depth interviews, research, documentaries, analysis and trade ideas from impossible-to-access guests and the sharpest minds in global finance. The platform has subscribers in over 100 countries around the world and has a 'world class' NPS score of 63 (source). The average show is watched 87% to completion, achieving the highest viewer engagement in the media industry (source). Real Vision viewers skew much younger than its competitors (source), who rely heavily on aging baby-Boomers. In addition to its two video channels, Real Vision Group delivers written research, branded content, bespoke channels and live events.

For Media Inquiries

Meghan Addessi Miele

Hiltzik Strategies

212-776-1163

mmiele@hstrategies.com

Elizabeth Knight

Hiltzik Strategies

212-210-6244

eknight@hstrategies.com

SOURCE Real Vision

Related Links

https://www.realvision.com

