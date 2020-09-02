Disruptive Tech Pioneer Daniel Kilger Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Kilger is a pioneer of revolutionary techniques and concepts, who at a young age is on a mission to change the world. Now the innovator and entrepreneur has won two Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2020 CEO Awards, being named 'Healthcare Start-up CEO of the Year - Germany' and 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Germany'.

The aim of the Awards is to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many business awards that focus on the overall companies' success, instead the spotlight is individuals who make them tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Modern technology provides a constant connection to new customer bases, facilitating communication all over the world, and entrepreneurship and innovation are both key to the marketplaces of tomorrow. Daniel Kilger, the pioneer behind Start up SAFARI – Munich, and new health tech company Smokeless - welcomes these emerging opportunities with open arms. In an interview with Business Worldwide Magazine, he spoke about his passion for technology, entrepreneurial spirit and what the CEO Awards mean to him .

Daniel developed and launched his own social media platform at the tender age of fourteen. It was a huge success in his region, informing people of events in the local area and enabling them to communicate and exchange ideas about the different social activities available to them. Since then, he hasn't stopped working and coming up with new ideas, keeping networking at the heart of everything he does.

Daniel believes that communication is an essential ingredient to achieving business success. Upon graduating, he established an international academic partnership, encouraging students from his Munich university to partner in networking collaboration with students from a partner university in the USA. His passion for building business ecosystems and providing assistance to the next generation of start-ups in Munich, led him to initiate the Munich based Startup SAFARI. In under two years, it has become a prominent door opener for aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs, encouraging others to achieve their full potential.

Daniel promotes equality, providing a safe and productive environment for everyone regardless of gender, age, race, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity or religion. He champions a harassment-free space designed to encourage entrepreneurship and foster long lasting bonds. He is also a big believer in cutting through red tape, working with companies and regulatory bodies to promote a more user friendly approach to start-ups.

His latest venture is Smokeless - a disruptive technology which aims to change the world for good by providing an easy way for people to stop smoking. Every five seconds one person dies from smoking related illnesses, but despite the risks a huge 96% of smokers fail to quit. Smokeless has been developed with smart algorithms, providing tailor made programmes for each individual, rather than offering a 'one size fits all' approach.

As Smokeless challenges the status quo, Daniel is placing himself as a pioneer within the realm of transforming health. He told BWM that the key to his success is determination and the strength to follow his own path. "Create your own journey...don't try to fit into a mould created by society to meet generic goals. Each journey is different, designed to be travelled at its own pace. To all students graduating in this surreal time, don't be afraid to build your own path and follow your own instincts. This can be your time." he said.

