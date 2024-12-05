Disruptors Nicobros Plan Global Research of the Role of Nicotine Pouches for Smoking Cessation

RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicobros International announces significant funding to the amount of $2 million in the interest of scientific research on the efficacy of nicotine pouches for smoking cessation. Following the success of Nicobros' online sales of smokeless alternatives nicotine pouches (nicotinepouch.net and snus.online), the young entrepreneurial company has joined forces with industry leading scientists and some of the most notable names in the tobacco sector to spearhead a series of research papers over the next 5 years. This research is intended to take an in-depth exploration into the effectiveness of a selection of traditional no-smoking tools, compared to newer product nicotine pouches. The research will also include placebo products.

For millions of smokers seeking to quit cigarettes, the tools available such as nicotine patches, nicotine gum and nasal sprays have proven limitations. According to this study, as many as 10% return to cigarettes once again within a year of quitting. Nicobros believes this is because the smoking cessation products available aren't effective enough to resist withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Nicotine pouches have for many, been transformational in the quest to give up smoking. Small, convenient and discreet, these fume-free oral sachets containing a blend of nicotine, flavorings, water and sweetener are revolutionary because they do not contain tobacco, which is the most dangerous ingredient in cigarettes. Therefore, all the risks associated with tobacco are immediately eliminated.

Currently, there are limited studies on smokeless alternatives, yet the category has been in existence since 2014. Most governments have introduced regulatory guidelines on usage, but some governments are still on the backfoot. The Nicobros scientific research will serve multiple purposes. Firstly, findings could result in government health departments endorsing these products as highly competent nicotine replacement therapy, which is one of Nicobros' aims, and secondly, the research may help to better categorize nicotine pouches. Some countries, for example Germany, struggle to place these smokeless alternatives with no place in the food or tobacco categories.

Nicobros has spent the last 12 months analysing sales and canvassing its customers to understand how nicotine pouches are being used. Said the CEO of Nicobros:

"We are hugely encouraged by the exceptional sales of nicotine pouches and wanted to understand the psychology behind our customers' purchases. Following extensive market research, we discovered that as many as 30% of our customers are buying our products for smoking cessation. In fact, our research also states that thousands have managed to stay smoke-free for over 12 months following their switch-over to nicotine pouches. This has led us to believe that nicotine pouches are the most efficient and effective smoking cessation tool to date. Working with leading scientists and hopefully, we can influence government departments by providing proof of data. In doing so, we will look to gain further endorsement of these products, and firmly cement the smokeless alternative category as a genuinely healthier alternative to cigarettes."

Upon commencing the scientific studies, due to begin in the second quarter of 2025, Nicobros also aims to get involved with the World Health Organization and help to drive their global no-smoking campaign. There is significant potential here to significantly reduce the global impact of cigarettes.

