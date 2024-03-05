Distinguished Global Health Policy, International Trade and Government Relations Veteran Joseph Damond Joins Crowell & Moring International

Brings deep experience in health care, trade, market access, cross-border investment, and global diplomacy

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Damond joins Crowell & Moring International LLC (CMI) as chair of Global Life Sciences, bringing more than three decades of experience expanding market access around the globe for health care, life sciences, medical devices, and digital health companies.

At CMI, Damond will work with leading clients in the health care industry to advance health policy initiatives and navigate the evolving global political and regulatory landscape. He will also focus on the international trade and investment challenges facing multinational companies. As a recognized leader on issues of emerging technologies, Damond will provide expertise on standards, best practices, legislation, regulation, and public preparedness.

"Joe brings a wealth of experience to CMI and our clients. He has truly done it all and will be a key architect of our growth strategy," said Geralyn Ritter, president and CEO of CMI. "Joe's arrival is a signal of things to come and our commitment to deliver results for our clients."

Damond was previously the global chair of Health Policy at Edelman Global Advisory. In this post, he guided clients through the dynamic global health care industry, leveraging a government relations career focused on health care, trade, and innovation.

The CMI team and its clients benefit from Crowell's global platform with offices in the U.S., Europe, MENA, and Asia and a deep bench of regulatory, government affairs, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property lawyers and professionals who deliver innovative business solutions and strategies.

CMI also works closely with Crowell Health Solutions, a strategic consulting firm that helps clients deliver innovative alternatives to the traditional approaches of providing and paying for health care, including through digital health, health equity, and value-based health care.

Damond's experience includes extensive public service and senior roles in the corporate sector and with leading associations. He was the deputy chief policy officer and executive vice president for International Affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where he developed the industry association's global policy strategy on health care, economic and trade issues, and foreign government relations policy.

Damond was vice president for International Government Relations at Pfizer where he managed international trade and commercial issues, including leading industry efforts to strengthen market access and intellectual property provisions in the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. He served as vice president for International Affairs at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he led Asia and global market access programs and developed the industry's successful strategy for market IP and access provisions in the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

In addition to deep experience in the health care industry, Damond spent more than a decade in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, serving as Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Asia and the Pacific; special economic assistant to the U.S. Trade Representative; executive director of the Generalized System of Preferences; and deputy in the agency's Asia office.

"I've been engaged with CMI as a client and observed their work for over 30 years. I'm excited to work with Geralyn again and build on the tradition and exceptional skillsets of the CMI team," said Damond. "I look forward to helping clients solve their most pressing policy issues and collaborating with CMI colleagues to ensure we deliver the best possible results for clients."

Damond earned his degrees at Princeton and Georgetown universities. He authored the book, Give Trade a Chance: The Negotiation of the U.S.-Vietnam Bilateral Trade Agreement.

