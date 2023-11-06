Distinguished Major General Kim Crider (Ret.) Joins Infleqtion

Crider to Leverage 35 Years of Distinguished Military Service to Drive Innovation at the Edge

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, proudly announces the addition of Major General Kim Crider (Ret.) to its Advisory Board. General Crider's extensive military background and understanding of technology will be pivotal in advancing the development of quantum solutions for defense and commercial applications.

General Crider is a distinguished authority in aerospace, information technology, cybersecurity, data analytics, strategy, governance, and digital transformation. With a career spanning over 35 years in the United States Air Force, she has managed multi-billion-dollar global operations and technology programs. Her impressive track record includes serving as the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the United States Space Force and spearheading the implementation of enterprise-data management portfolios within the Department of the Air Force.

Beyond her military roles, General Crider has founded two specialized consulting firms and held a senior engineering position at the MITRE Corporation, where she led critical engineering initiatives related to global enterprise networks, cybersecurity, and advanced surveillance radar systems for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

"Infleqtion's dedication to developing technology that enhances national security is essential in the changing landscape of modern warfare. I'm honored to join Infleqtion as an advisor and am eager to leverage my experience to advance Infleqtion's mission of boosting quantum technology and bolstering national security," General Crider said.

"Recent global conflicts have underscored the increasing importance of integrating commercial technology into military operations to modernize and enhance national security efforts. General Crider brings a profound understanding of the strategic and tactical requirements across the military and multiple industries, bridging the gap between innovative technology and real-world applications. We're thrilled to welcome her as an advisor," said Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion.

General Crider's appointment as an advisor follows Infleqtion's recent additions of Four-Star General Paul Funk, Retired United States Air Force Major General Cameron Holt, and Former Army Applications Lab Executive Director Jay Wisham, all of whom bring extensive expertise to the company.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK, Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover.

