Distinguished Renewable Supply Chain Operations Executive Thomas Sender Mehl Joins CakeBoxx Technologies to Drive European Expansion Across the Renewables and Electrification Markets

22-year supply chain management veteran for the energy industries, Thomas Sender Mehl, will lead CakeBoxx Technologies' supply chain innovation, circularity, sustainability, and resiliency solutions in EMEA for the transportation and storage of high-value, high-consequence renewable energy, power distribution, battery, and electrification equipment cargo.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeBoxx Technologies, a global supply chain systems engineering leader for specialized transportation platforms and containerized systems and innovator of the first and only SAFETY Act-approved intermodal shipping containers, today announced the appointment of Thomas Sender Mehl as the company's General Manager of CakeBoxx Technologies ApS in Aarhus, Denmark and SVP of Supply Chain for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following CakeBoxx Technologies' record year-over-year growth in 2019 through 2022 and the recent formation of CakeBoxx Technologies ApS in Denmark, CakeBoxx Founder and CEO Daine Eisold has selected a seasoned and respected renewable supply chain GM to support European customer success locally. Working closely with CakeBoxx Chief Commercial Officer Chris Clark in the UK, Mehl will be immediately responsible for driving sustainability and supply chain systems business across EMEA and advancing global transportation logistics and fleet management services for CakeBoxx's onshore and offshore wind customers. His focus at the helm of CakeBoxx Technologies ApS will also be on growing CakeBoxx's leadership in energy transportation standardization and certifications.

Mehl will address the most challenging transportation logistics problems facing the energy and renewable energy markets - especially around expedited specialized cargo logistics. Working directly with CakeBoxx Technologies' executive leadership, engineering, and logistics teams, he will also provide expert supply chain systems management guidance for CakeBoxx's renewable energy customers, who run some of the most complex supply chains in the world.

For over a decade, CakeBoxx Technologies has steadily advanced its supply chain and transportation engineering systems expertise, building a strong base of customers in the U.S. defense and related industries. The company entered the renewable energy markets in 2019, growing its systems engineering services team and developing supply chain solutions for multinational corporations seeking to accelerate the delivery of their global sustainability targets. CakeBoxx has introduced specialized products and supply chain transport solutions for the shipment of high-value industrial wind turbines, gearboxes, power distribution solutions, energy systems, and autonomous systems components.

"Transporting the world's most valuable cargo has never been more challenging, complex, and expensive," said Daine Eisold, CakeBoxx Technologies Founder and CEO. "If any single component is lost, damaged, or destroyed during shipment, the financial and delivery timeline consequences cascade across the value chain. Reinsurance and insurance coverage costs are only increasing for global multinationals. At the same time, operating losses from compromised supply chains will continue to escalate in price and scale - especially across the renewable energy, electrification, industrial control systems, and utilities industries.

James Blom, CakeBoxx Chief Revenue Officer, said, "CakeBoxx's revolutionary transport platforms address these inherently complex challenges. Our customers are committed to climate resilience and environmental sustainability. Having Thomas's supply chain expertise leading our Danish operations and driving our strategy and growth across the renewable energy markets will be exceptional."

Thomas Sender Mehl shared, "CakeBoxx has become a renowned leader in developing transportation and logistics solutions that are transforming the performance, cost, integrity, and safety of the most consequential cargo in the world. I'm excited to help drive its remarkable supply chain sustainability and energy growth." Following the formation of CakeBoxx Technologies ApS on February 1, 2023, and the appointment of Thomas Sender Mehl today, February 23, 2023, CakeBoxx's Nordic operations led by Mehl will officially open on March 1, 2023.

CakeBoxx Technologies' arrival in Denmark is a response to the unprecedented 3PL demand in onshore wind for its specialized supply chain, sustainability, and climate impact solutions addressing lightweighting, carbon reduction, and green steel requirements. CakeBoxx Technologies ApS will hold a reception and opening in early May to officially thank its largest customers, the Danish government, and the Danish renewable industry for their remarkable support and partnership over the past five years.

CakeBoxx Technologies products and advanced supply chain engineering services are available to companies, governments, NGOs, and other organizations worldwide seeking to enhance security, lower total cost of ownership, build resilience and improve sustainability in their supply chain operations.

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in supply chain systems engineering and end-to-end solutions for the safe, secure, and efficient transport and storage of cargo. The company focuses on supply chain performance and sustainability, and its custom platform and container solutions address a wide range of ever-changing challenges and risks for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo. Advantages of CakeBoxx solutions include supply chain safety, security, flexibility, and resiliency - improving operational efficiency, sustainability, and cargo velocity. In addition, CakeBoxx "two-piece" containers, with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation in the industry to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk, and general project cargo markets.

Using CakeBoxx platforms and containers saves money, increases cargo velocity, and increases sustainability.

