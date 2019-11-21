Distinguished Roster of Industry Leaders Representing Close to $1 Trillion in Assets Under Management are Slated to Speak at the 2019 Project Punch Card Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project Punch Card Investment Conference, taking place on December 11th, 2019 in New York City at the Lincoln Center Campus of Fordham's Gabelli School of Business, is pleased to announce keynote addresses from Cliff Asness, Founder of AQR Capital Management; Eileen Murray, Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates; and James Dinan, Founder of York Capital Management.

This year's speakers include Michael Mauboussin, Director of Research at BlueMountain Capital; Victor Khosla, Founder of SVP Global; Robert Koenigsberger, Founder of Gramercy Funds; Rupal Bhansali, Chief Investment Officer of International and Global Equities at Ariel Investments; Andrew Herenstein, Founder and Managing Principal of Monarch Alternative Capital; Michael Oliver Weinberg, Managing Director and Head of Hedge Funds and Alternative Alpha at APG; Debra Fine, Founder of Fine Capital Partners; Pat Dorsey, Founder of Dorsey Asset Management; and Anna Nikolayevsky, Founder of Axel Capital Management.

Michael Oliver Weinberg, Adjunct Professor of Finance and Economics at Columbia Business School and Managing Director at APG stated, "As a Co-Founder of PPC we are proud to have some of the world's leading investors speak at our conference. We look forward to their views on long-term investing and bringing more under-represented groups into investing. The conference is partially modeled after Ted Conferences LLC, with 18 minute talks followed by Q&A."

About Project Punch Card

Project Punch Card is a nonprofit supporting underrepresented groups in the investment industry, its name comes from Warren Buffett's "punch card" philosophy. The PPC Investment Conference is a collaborative effort of industry veterans Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, Michael Oliver Weinberg of APG, James Basili of Lightsail Capital Management, Henry Patner of HEG Capital, Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, Ginny Moore of CAS Investment Partners, and Lindsey Rubinstein and Brian Weber of Robotti & Company.

