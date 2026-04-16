Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Most Drivers Multitask Behind the Wheel And 68% Say They're Confident Doing It

Mercury Insurance research shows distraction is widespread as drivers overestimate their ability to stay focused

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multitasking behind the wheel has become routine for many drivers, but confidence in those behaviors may be outpacing reality.

New research from Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) finds that drivers engage in a wide range of distracted driving behaviors each year, from checking navigation to eating and making phone calls. While these actions may feel manageable in the moment, the data shows they are far more common—and riskier—than drivers tend to acknowledge.

On average, drivers reported engaging in 37% of 27 common distracted behaviors, with only 8% avoiding distractions entirely. At the same time, 68% of drivers say they are confident in their ability to multitask behind the wheel, reinforcing a growing disconnect between perception and actual risk.

Even among the most distracted drivers—those engaging in 20 or more behaviors annually—69% believe they are more attentive than the average driver, further highlighting the gap between perceived ability and real-world risk.

A Habit Problem Hiding in Plain Sight

Distracted driving isn't limited to texting. The research examined 27 everyday behaviors spanning visual, manual and cognitive distractions—many of which drivers consider routine.

But these small actions add up.

Drivers who frequently engage in multiple distracted behaviors are more likely to underestimate the cumulative impact those actions have on reaction time, awareness and overall control behind the wheel.

In some states, the issue is even more pronounced. For example, drivers in Alabama reported engaging in 45% of distracted behaviors, significantly higher than the national average, despite hands-free laws and ongoing safety campaigns.

Why It Matters Now

The consequences of distraction are escalating. In Alabama alone, fatalities linked to distracted driving have increased 67.5% from 2018 to 2023, underscoring how dangerous everyday habits can become when left unchecked.

"Overconfidence is a risk multiplier," said Larry Anderson, Director of Underwriting at Mercury Insurance. "When drivers believe they can safely multitask, they're less likely to correct risky behaviors. That disconnect between perceived control and actual reaction time is where accidents happen."

From an insurance perspective, distracted driving is more than a safety concern—it's a measurable risk factor that contributes to increased claims frequency and severity.

Practical Steps to Reduce Risk

Mercury Insurance encourages drivers to take simple, proactive steps to reduce distractions behind the wheel:

Put the phone away—even hands-free use can divide attention

Set navigation and music before driving

Avoid eating or grooming while driving

Stay focused on a single task: driving

Recognize overconfidence and adjust habits accordingly

A Moment to Reset Driving Habits

With April recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Mercury Insurance is urging drivers to take a closer look at habits that may feel harmless—but carry real consequences.

"Safe driving isn't about what you think you can handle," Anderson added. "It's about eliminating unnecessary risks before they turn into real-world consequences."

For a full breakdown of distracted driving behaviors and state-by-state insights, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance