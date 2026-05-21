Embers, Not Flames: Why Many Homes Ignite During Wildfires

Mercury Insurance shares practical steps homeowners can take during Wildfire Preparedness Month to reduce one of the most overlooked wildfire risks

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across the country recognize Wildfire Preparedness Month, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to focus on one of the leading causes of home ignition during wildfires: wind-driven embers. According to research from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and CAL FIRE, embers can travel miles ahead of an active wildfire, landing on roofs, vents, decks, and other vulnerable areas long before flames ever reach a structure.

These small burning particles are responsible for many home ignitions during wildfire events, particularly in dry and windy conditions where embers can accumulate in overlooked spaces around a property.

"Many homeowners picture a large wall of flames reaching their home, but embers are often the real threat," said Holly Sacks, Director, Portfolio Underwriting and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance. "A single ember landing in the wrong place can ignite dry debris, enter an uncovered vent, or start a fire on or around the home. The good news is that relatively small maintenance and preparation steps can make a meaningful difference."

Research from IBHS shows that homes are especially vulnerable when embers collect in areas where combustible materials are present. CAL FIRE guidance similarly emphasizes the importance of reducing ignition opportunities around structures, particularly within the first five feet surrounding a home.

To help homeowners reduce risk, Mercury Insurance recommends focusing on several key areas identified by wildfire safety experts:

Clean roofs and gutters regularly

Leaves, pine needles, and debris in gutters or on roofs can ignite easily when embers land. Keeping these areas clear helps reduce one of the most common ignition points.

Pay attention to the first five feet around the home

IBHS and CAL FIRE both stress the importance of maintaining a noncombustible zone closest to the structure. Gravel, concrete, or stone surfaces are safer choices than mulch or dry vegetation directly against the home.

If you opt for vegetation in this zone, it should be well maintained. Make sure you keep it hydrated, regularly pruned and dead material should not be allowed to accumulate anywhere within this zone.

Inspect vents and openings

Embers can enter attics and crawl spaces through vents. Installing ember-resistant vent covers can help reduce exposure.

Remove combustible materials from under decks and around fences

Stored items, dry vegetation, and wooden fencing attached directly to the home can create pathways for fire spread.

Prepare outdoor furniture and cushions

Patio cushions, doormats, and other combustible outdoor items should be brought inside or moved away from the home when wildfire conditions increase.

IBHS research has found that a home's immediate surroundings often play a major role in whether it survives a wildfire. Even homes located in the same neighborhood can experience very different outcomes depending on maintenance, materials, and defensible space conditions.

"Preparedness does not have to be overwhelming," Sacks added. "Many of the most effective steps are simple and manageable. The goal is to reduce opportunities for embers to ignite your home before a wildfire ever gets close."

For more wildfire preparedness information and safety resources, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance