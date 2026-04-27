Distributed Energy Infrastructure Completes Two New York Community Solar Projects for Generate Capital

7.9 MW portfolio in Lysander, NY delivers clean energy and local jobs

STUART, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Energy Infrastructure LLC (DEI), a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm for solar and battery storage, announces the mechanical completion of two solar projects near Lysander, New York: the 2.9 MW West Genesee Solar Project, and the 5 MW Cold Springs Solar Project. Developed for Generate Capital, the two sites are DEI's first installations in central New York and are expected to interconnect with the NYISO grid in Q2 2026.

Distributed Energy Infrastructure

Construction on both projects ran through the winter of 2025-2026, during which the Baldwinsville area recorded over 100 inches of snowfall. Distributed's installation teams maintained progress despite challenging weather and ground conditions, completing mechanical installation on schedule without any safety incidents.

"Completing these projects through one of Central New York's harshest winters is a testament to what our team is capable of," said Mike Wilkinson of Distributed Energy Infrastructure. "Our crews pushed through snowy, muddy, and freezing conditions to stay on schedule and build safely. We're proud to deliver two high-quality projects that will bring clean energy to this community."

Both installations feature technology to maximize energy yield, including ATI single-axis tracking systems and bifacial solar modules. The modules generate electricity from both direct sunlight and reflected light, delivering 30-40% higher efficiency than standard monofacial panels. The two projects will feed clean energy into the grid at a time of rising electricity demand, including during peak summer hours.

The projects also generated significant local economic activity during construction. Electrical installation was performed by IBEW Local 43, with additional construction and landscaping work carried out by local firms including Schuler Haas/Ferguson Electric, DC Solar, Williams Fence and Excavation, and Greenside Services Inc. Generate Capital provided project financing through its infrastructure investment platform.

"West Genesee and Cold Springs are a great example of what's possible when the right team, financing, and community come together," says Peggy Flannery, Managing Director, Investment Team at Generate Capital. "We're proud to bring clean energy and local jobs to Lysander, and to support central New York's growing role in the clean energy transition."

About Distributed Energy Infrastructure

Distributed Energy Infrastructure provides EPC services to customers who intend to own and operate renewable energy generation and battery energy storage assets in the United States. A distributed energy market leader, the DEI team has executed over 500 unique projects across the U.S, installing over 1.2 GW of solar energy and 400 MWh of stand-alone and solar-coupled battery energy storage projects. With over 12 years of distributed energy infrastructure experience and over 40 in general construction expertise, the DEI team provides capable management, technical due diligence, and exceptional EPC services to help customers develop, finance, and build critical generation and storage resources.

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital is an investor and operator providing reliable and affordable energy solutions to customers for over a decade. Founded in 2014, Generate focuses on accelerating the energy transition by helping large energy users access power and connection faster in a grid constrained world. The firm supports data centers and other power-intensive facilities with multi-technology scalable energy infrastructure solutions, combining deep investment expertise with hands-on operating capabilities. Since inception, Generate has raised more than $16bn in capital and built a proven track record across critical infrastructure assets.

Media Contacts

Distributed Energy Infrastructure

Allison Ruedig

[email protected]

872-870-1302

Generate Capital

Tina Wadhwa

[email protected]

SOURCE Distributed Energy Infrastructure