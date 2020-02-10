Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (DFOS) Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - Significant Demand from the Civil Engineering Vertical, Rising Adoption in the Oil & Gas Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Technology, By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Safety & Security), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025.



Factors such as significant demand from the civil engineering vertical and rising adoption in the oil and gas sector are projected to substantially boost the market growth. Fiber optics can withstand rough handling, such as in pipes, streams, and reactors, where manual inspection is not feasible. Furthermore, they help in structural health monitoring at dangerous workplaces and can also be used for border security purposes to prevent intrusion. Thus, the capability of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors (DFOS) to work in a challenging environment is another factor propelling the growth.



Increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure coupled with rising per capita income is predicted to lead to industrial automation, urban mobility, and growth in high-end residential projects. Governments from around the world focus on conserving their existing infrastructure and developing new projects. They are under constant pressure to provide the necessary infrastructure, amenities, and connectivity to people. This has enabled increased spending on road, railway, and dam construction projects. This rapid growth in the advanced civil engineering is expected to boost the distributed fiber optic sensor market.



The rapid adoption of DFOS has encouraged investments in R&D activities by manufacturers and suppliers to launch new products. They are also focusing on optimizing their production process and regulating efficiency to curb all other alternatives of the fiber optics technology. Due to the high price of production and installation processes of DFOS products, the manufacturers are developing competitively priced optic inspection products that are more reliable. However, factors such as technological complexities and other challenges incurring in the optical inspection process are hampering the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Temperature sensing application segment is expected to continue leading in terms of market size over the forecast period. Temperature sensors find application in oil and gas and civil engineering segments.

Suppliers and manufacturers of fiber optic equipment are looking to achieving higher bandwidth, 100 GBPS, by undertaking intense research activities.

North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years.

Key market participants include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens S.A., Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, and AP Sensing GmbH.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria

2.2 Global

2.2.1 Global Distributed fiber optic sensor market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global Distributed fiber optic sensor market, by Region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global Distributed fiber optic sensor market, by Application, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global Distributed fiber optic sensor market, by Technology, 2014 - 2025

2.2.5 Global Distributed fiber optic sensor market, by Vertical, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.1 Significant Demand from the Civil Engineering Vertical

3.4.1.2 Rising Adoption in the Oil & Gas Sector

3.4.1.3 Capability to Work in a Challenging Environment

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.2.1 High Initial Acquisition & Installation Costs of Optical Technology

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1 Supplier Power: Moderate

3.6.2 Buyer Power: moderate

3.6.3 Substitution Threat: Low

3.6.4 Threat from new entrant: LoW

3.6.5 Competitive rivalry: High

3.7 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market - Key Company Analysis, 2018

3.7.1 Key Company Analysis

3.8 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor - PEST Analysis

3.8.1 Political

3.8.2 Economic

3.8.3 Social

3.8.4 Technological



Chapter 4 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Application Analysis

4.2 Temperature Sensing

4.3 Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

4.4 Other



Chapter 5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Technology Analysis

5.2 Rayleigh Effect

5.3 Brillouin Scattering

5.4 Raman Effect

5.5 Interferometric

5.6 Bragg Grating



Chapter 6 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Application Analysis

6.2 Oil & Gas

6.3 Power and Utility

6.4 Safety & Security

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Civil Engineering



Chapter 7 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Regional Outlook

7.1 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Schlumberger Limited

8.2 Halliburton

8.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

8.4 OFS Fitel LLC

8.5 Qinetiq Group PLC

8.6 Omnisens S.A.

8.7 Brugg Kable AG

8.8 Luna Innovations Incorporated

8.9 AP Sensing GmbH



