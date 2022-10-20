Distributed Generation Global Market to Reach $130.26 Billion by 2026 from $82.99 Billion

Oct 20, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Generation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global distributed generation market is expected to grow from $74.23 billion in 2021 to $82.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The distributed generation market is expected to grow to $130.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the distributed generation market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the distributed generation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increasing electricity consumption is expected to propel the growth of the distributed generation market going forward. Electricity consumption refers to the amount of electrical energy consumed over a specific time, in units of Wh (or kWh). Distributed generation transmits electricity for the use on-site using a variety of technologies for electricity generation, as a result, increasing electricity consumption increases the demand for distributed generation.
For instance, in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, around 3.93 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was consumed in the United States, which was 13 times greater than the electricity consumed in 1950. Therefore, increasing electricity consumption is expected to boost demand for distributed generation systems during the forecat period.
Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the distributed generation market. Companies operating in the distributed generation market are developing advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Delta India, a subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc., a Taiwanese-based company operating in distributed generation has developed a medium-voltage QPR product named 11kV 3-phase Power Quality Restorer to resolve issues related to a plethora of power quality problems such as voltage fluctuations, flickers, equipment failures, and others with the higher efficiency.
Additionally, 11Kv3-Phase QPR is capable of providing current harmonic compensation in both leading and lagging reactive power, correcting power load imbalance, regulating voltage, and reducing electric bills in an organization by avoiding power factor penalties and harmonic surcharges.
In July 2020, Rolls-Royce plc, a Germany-based company operating in distributed generation and power management sector, acquired Kinolt S.A for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Rolls-Royce plc aims to strengthen its portfolio in a distributed generation used for safety-critical operations by using a dynamic uninterruptable power supply system. Kinolt S.A is a Belgium-based company operating in dynamic uninterruptible power supply and distribution generation.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Technology: Fuel Cells; Micro-Turbines; Wind Turbines; Combustion Turbines; Micro-hydropower; Reciprocating Engines; Solar PV; Other Technologies;
2) By Application: On-Grid; Off-Grid
3) By End User: Commercial; Industrial; Residential
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Distributed Generation Market Characteristics
3. Distributed Generation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Distributed Generation
5. Distributed Generation Market Size And Growth
6. Distributed Generation Market Segmentation
7. Distributed Generation Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation Market
9. China Distributed Generation Market
10. India Distributed Generation Market
11. Japan Distributed Generation Market
12. Australia Distributed Generation Market
13. Indonesia Distributed Generation Market
14. South Korea Distributed Generation Market
15. Western Europe Distributed Generation Market
16. UK Distributed Generation Market
17. Germany Distributed Generation Market
18. France Distributed Generation Market
19. Eastern Europe Distributed Generation Market
20. Russia Distributed Generation Market
21. North America Distributed Generation Market
22. USA Distributed Generation Market
23. South America Distributed Generation Market
24. Brazil Distributed Generation Market
25. Middle East Distributed Generation Market
26. Africa Distributed Generation Market
27. Distributed Generation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Distributed Generation Market
29. Distributed Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62xd8v
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article