Distributed Generation Global Market to Reach $130.26 Billion by 2026 from $82.99 Billion

The global distributed generation market is expected to grow from $74.23 billion in 2021 to $82.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The distributed generation market is expected to grow to $130.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the distributed generation market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the distributed generation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing electricity consumption is expected to propel the growth of the distributed generation market going forward. Electricity consumption refers to the amount of electrical energy consumed over a specific time, in units of Wh (or kWh). Distributed generation transmits electricity for the use on-site using a variety of technologies for electricity generation, as a result, increasing electricity consumption increases the demand for distributed generation.

For instance, in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US-based principal agency of the federal statistical system, around 3.93 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was consumed in the United States, which was 13 times greater than the electricity consumed in 1950. Therefore, increasing electricity consumption is expected to boost demand for distributed generation systems during the forecat period.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the distributed generation market. Companies operating in the distributed generation market are developing advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Delta India, a subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc., a Taiwanese-based company operating in distributed generation has developed a medium-voltage QPR product named 11kV 3-phase Power Quality Restorer to resolve issues related to a plethora of power quality problems such as voltage fluctuations, flickers, equipment failures, and others with the higher efficiency.

Additionally, 11Kv3-Phase QPR is capable of providing current harmonic compensation in both leading and lagging reactive power, correcting power load imbalance, regulating voltage, and reducing electric bills in an organization by avoiding power factor penalties and harmonic surcharges.



In July 2020, Rolls-Royce plc, a Germany-based company operating in distributed generation and power management sector, acquired Kinolt S.A for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Rolls-Royce plc aims to strengthen its portfolio in a distributed generation used for safety-critical operations by using a dynamic uninterruptable power supply system. Kinolt S.A is a Belgium-based company operating in dynamic uninterruptible power supply and distribution generation.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Fuel Cells; Micro-Turbines; Wind Turbines; Combustion Turbines; Micro-hydropower; Reciprocating Engines; Solar PV; Other Technologies;

2) By Application: On-Grid; Off-Grid

3) By End User: Commercial; Industrial; Residential



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Distributed Generation Market Characteristics



3. Distributed Generation Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Distributed Generation



5. Distributed Generation Market Size And Growth



6. Distributed Generation Market Segmentation

7. Distributed Generation Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation Market

9. China Distributed Generation Market



10. India Distributed Generation Market



11. Japan Distributed Generation Market



12. Australia Distributed Generation Market



13. Indonesia Distributed Generation Market



14. South Korea Distributed Generation Market

15. Western Europe Distributed Generation Market



16. UK Distributed Generation Market



17. Germany Distributed Generation Market



18. France Distributed Generation Market



19. Eastern Europe Distributed Generation Market



20. Russia Distributed Generation Market



21. North America Distributed Generation Market



22. USA Distributed Generation Market



23. South America Distributed Generation Market



24. Brazil Distributed Generation Market



25. Middle East Distributed Generation Market



26. Africa Distributed Generation Market



27. Distributed Generation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Distributed Generation Market



29. Distributed Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62xd8v

