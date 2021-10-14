Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2021 to 2025 |Technavio

Oct 14, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The distributed performance and availability management software market is set to grow by USD 2.66 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.75%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The distributed performance and availability management software market analysis includes deployment and geography landscape.
The distributed performance and availability management software market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies gaining popularity of cloud-based distributed performance and availability management software as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The distributed performance and availability management software market covers the following areas:
Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market Sizing
Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market Forecast
Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BMC Software Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- New Relic Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Riverbed Technology Inc.
|
Distributed Performance And Availability Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.82
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., Oracle Corp., and Riverbed Technology Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
