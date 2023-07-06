Distributed Solar Power Generation Market size to grow by USD 73,305.26 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing investments in renewable energy to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The distributed solar power generation market size is estimated to grow by USD 73,305.26 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.09%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the market growth in the region. The lack of reliable grid infrastructure is the major factor due to which off-grid and microgrids have grown in the region. Furthermore, the growing level of carbon emissions in China and India has made them shift their focus toward renewables for power generation. Hence, the increasing focus on the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, such as solar power, is expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), installation sites (on-grid and off-grid), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is mostly used in non-residential buildings with a constant power requirement. The power needs in the commercial sector are produced from fossil fuel sources and diesel generators, which are used as a source of generating electricity for backup. For instance, the European Union (EU) target for renewable energy has been increased from 40% to 45% for 2030. Many governments globally are using alternative sources of power to stay economically competitive and environmentally responsible.

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing investment in renewable energy is the key factor driving the market growth. The high-pressure expense of delivering power and low fossil fuel byproducts from sustainable sources has brought about an expansion in the market. For instance, from 2018 to 2021, the sustainable power area speculation represented a high market share in the power sector. In addition, renewable energy accounts for more than half of the annual power demand in several European nations, including Norway, Iceland, and Sweden. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing adoption of microgrids is the major trend shaping the market. Microgrids can work on their own or in collaboration with other small power grids. They can operate in both grid-connected and island modes due to the variety of microgrids. They can connect to and disconnect from the power grid. In addition, the vulnerability of centralized grid structures has been proved by several natural disasters. Because of their remarkable endurance to face natural disasters, governments around the world encourage the use of microgrids. For instance, in November 2019, Goodbye Power announced its arrangement to set up 10,000 sustainable microgrids by 2026. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Challenges associated with distributed solar PV system components restrict market growth. Solar PV modules and inverters are some of the components that are inclined to failure. The downtime of PV systems caused by such failures can have a significant impact on distributed solar PV system power generation. The quality of the components used in distributed solar PV modules determines their performance. Poor durability, the use of low-quality materials, and external damage increase the failure of these components in distributed solar PV modules. Furthermore, distributed solar PV systems experience downtime because inverters fail to live up to their intended design life, which is two decades. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 47.16 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, residential, and utility), deployment (ground-mounted and rooftop), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing government support for solar power technology is a key factor driving the solar photovoltaic (PV) market growth during the forecast period.

The parabolic trough concentrated solar power market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 786.47 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by capacity (less than or equal to 50 MW and more than 50 MW), type (U-shape and V-shape), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in investments in renewable energy is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73,305.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AUXIN SOLAR Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Trinity Heating and Air Inc, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

