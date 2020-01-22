Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - World Market Set to Reach $828 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market size is expected to reach $828.9 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The developments in the distributed temperature sensing market are propelled by the increased rules & regulations related to safety standards across the globe. Additionally, rising demand from oil & gas applications and extensive applications in the oil & gas industry and monitoring of power cables are expected to drive future market growth. However, the complex detection and troubleshooting system of DTS impedes this growth. It is expected that high investments in smart grid technology and the power industry is expected to give market players new opportunities.



The use of distributed temperature sensing for monitoring of temperature patterns in the stream bed in order to determine various zones where groundwater is discharged is also on the rise. Distributed temperature sensing also enables monitoring of downhole temperature in order to study hydrogeological processes at spatial resolution and high frequency. Implementation of these sensors in passive mode for in site investigation of in-well flow, groundwater flow, or for the estimation of subsurface thermal property is also on the rise. Such factors are substantially propelling the use of distributed temperature sensors thereby driving market growth.



Based on Fiber Type, the market is segmented into Multi-Mode Fiber and Single-Mode Fiber. The segment of multi-mode fiber is anticipated to cater for majority market share and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The multi-mode fiber has a large core diameter that provides light in the fiber with multiple pathways. It has a high nonlinearity threshold and can unleash more fiber power. This type of fiber is widely used for long distances as it offers better resolution of the temperature.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Distributed Temperature Sensing Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Nov-2019: AP Sensing collaborated with Energinet, a Danish Transmission Operator. In this collaboration, AP Sensing will offer a monitoring solution for Kriegers Flak transmission system. AP Sensing is monitoring a total of 300 km, using nine Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) units and six Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) units. These DTS units with a range of 30-50 km and 1-4 channels are in use for thermal profiling and to detect thermal abnormalities.

Product Launches



Feb-2019: Silixa unveiled Carina XwellXpress, the world's first fiber optic real-time hydraulic fracture monitoring service. This service accurately locates the microseismic and strain events through wireline interventions for enabling the operators to improve stimulation and improve designs for maximizing recovery.

Jan-2019: Yokogawa introduced TDLS8100 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer for use in oil, power, petrochemical, iron & steel, and other industries. This product is used for high pressure and high temperature gas concentration measurement applications and is intended for use in measuring the flowing gases.

May-2018: AP Sensing launched next-generation distributed temperature sensing. This product will launch wide range of capabilities such as temperature sensing, asset monitoring, and breaking space, accuracy, and time limits.

Expansions



Nov-2019: NKT Photonics opened a new office in Shenzhen for expanding its reach to China . This facility is equipped with the latest products from NKT Photonics' ultra-fast laser portfolio and wide range of high-end measurement and test equipment. This expansion strengthens its presence in China and enables the further growth.

for expanding its reach to . This facility is equipped with the latest products from NKT Photonics' ultra-fast laser portfolio and wide range of high-end measurement and test equipment. This expansion strengthens its presence in and enables the further growth. Nov-2019: NKT Photonics expanded its reach to United States by opening a new facility in Boston . This facility not only serves as sales and support but it also accommodates an application & service laboratory and state-of-art single-frequency fiber laser production.

by opening a new facility in . This facility not only serves as sales and support but it also accommodates an application & service laboratory and state-of-art single-frequency fiber laser production. Sep-2019: Silixa opened a new office in Montana , United States in order to fulfill the increasing demand of distributed sensing-based monitoring solutions. These solutions is expected to be used in environmental, mining, and infrastructure applications.

, in order to fulfill the increasing demand of distributed sensing-based monitoring solutions. These solutions is expected to be used in environmental, mining, and infrastructure applications. Jan-2019: Furukawa Electric expanded its business to North America with the completion of its optical fiber manufacturing facility. The new facility focuses towards the increasing demand for fiber optic cable and optical fiber.

Scope of the Study



By Operating Principle

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry

By Fiber Type

Multi-Mode Fiber

Single-Mode Fiber

By Application

Oil & Gas

Power & Utility

Safety & Security

Industrial

Civil Engineering

Companies Profiled

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Halliburton Company

AP Sensing GmbH

Schlumberger N.V.

NKT A/S (NKT Photonics A/S)

The Furukawa Electric Company (OFS Fitel LLC)

Bandweaver Technologies

Optromix

Sensornet Limited

Silixa Ltd.

