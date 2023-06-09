Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Market is Projected to Reach $3 Billion by 2030: Focus on Upgrading Power Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure Bolsters Growth

09 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distribution Voltage Regulators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Distribution Voltage Regulators estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ferroresonant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tap Switching segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Distribution Voltage Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$613.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Basler Electric Company
- Belotti Srl
- Daihen Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- General Electric Company
- Howard Industries, Inc.
- J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH
- Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)
- Toshiba Corporation
- Utility Systems Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis
- Distribution Voltage Regulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur Market Growth
- Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50
- Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$ Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
- Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18
- Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23
- Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market
- Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulator
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Voltage Regulator
- Distribution Voltage Regulator
- Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
