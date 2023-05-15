District Dogs Announces Grand Opening at Amazon HQ2

The announcement has garnered notable excitement among Washingtonians and Virginians alike, as it marks the first of many retailers to open their doors at the highly anticipated Amazon HQ2 campus. The new store will provide pet owners with access to doggy daycare, overnight boarding, dog training, dog grooming and spa treatments, as well as a large event space available for rentals and birthday "paw-ties". Extending their convenient and comprehensive services further into Northern Virginia has been evident of District Dogs' business plan for some time. District Dogs' announcement of their National Landing store comes just two months after launching plans to franchise nation-wide. The company has already garnered significant interest from pet owners and potential franchisees across the country.

District Dogs has been committed to providing superb pet care services since its inception as a dog walking company in 2014. The company has since grown to offer their pet care services across what is soon-to-be seven locations throughout the DC Metro Area. "This new store is as exciting for the Arlington community as it is for us," said a District Dogs spokesperson. "Our commitment to excellence has been the driving force behind our rapid expansion over the past few years, and we're excited to continue that growth here at National Landing."

For more information, please visit www.districtdogs.com or @districtdogs on social.

