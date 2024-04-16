District Taco Announces Multiple Openings in New Jersey and Virginia

District Taco Sees Continued Growth and Franchise Expansion on the East Coast

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- District Taco , the premier authentic Mexican fast-casual restaurant known for its authentic Yucatán flavors, announces the signing of two new leases in New Jersey as part of 20 currently planned for the Tri-State Area. Q2 will also see the opening of two previously announced locations, at 2700 Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk, Virginia and 1295 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne, New Jersey. These openings come on the heels of a successful Q1, which was driven by continued franchise development and the brand's commitment to operational excellence.

The Wayne location marks the first of several to open in New Jersey. Additional leases have already been signed in Union and Clark, with both expected to open by the end of Q3. District Taco is also continuing its growth in Virginia, with a location in Chesapeake that is expected to open later this year and plans to expand to Loudoun and Prince William County in the future. The brand has targeted southeast Virginia and central Florida for further expansion.

"We're excited to bring the flavors of District Taco to New Jersey as we expand our footprint," said the Co-Founder and CEO of District Taco, Osiris Hoil. "As we look to new markets, we're seeking experienced franchise partners who share our passion for great food and our ambition to grow."

Since its humble beginning in 2009 as a single taco stand, District Taco has set itself apart in the market, offering authentic Yucatán flavors and ingredients prepared fresh daily in every restaurant. Today, District Taco is known for its customizable menu and all-day breakfast, offering plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free customers.

"We have a proven model that consumers embrace, and we have the tools in place to run a successful brand. Our recipe is simple: we focus on guest experience, continuous improvement and staying current with technology," said the COO of District Taco, Chris Medhurst.

District Taco is actively seeking franchise partners, particularly multi-unit operators or experienced restaurant professionals who have operated five or more restaurants and are motivated to grow with an exciting brand.

For more information about District Taco franchising, visit franchising.districttaco.com

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch a District Taco food cart. Since then, District Taco has grown to fifteen locations and employs more than 300 people in and around Washington D.C. and Philadelphia metro areas. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthy, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit https://www.districttaco.com/ or follow @districttaco across socials.

