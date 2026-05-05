DistrictWON to bring full local high school sports coverage back to its hometown with uReport

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DistrictWON, via its patent pending platform uReport, is proud to announce a groundbreaking development to bring comprehensive, community-driven sports coverage to every high school in Northeast Ohio, the entire 20-county Cleveland DMA.

Through this initiative, DistrictWON is offering uReport, a human-powered, AI-assisted platform widely endorsed by high schools and colleges nationwide, fully-funded to every high school in the DMA for the entire 2026-27 academic year. uReport is already endorsed by leading organizations including the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, College Sports Communicators and other groups representing over 17,000 high schools and colleges.

This partnership empowers schools, students, and communities to create and share stories, highlights, and updates across all sports at all levels, bringing back coverage that has long disappeared. It also goes well beyond sports to help cover dozens of activities.

"Cleveland's most important activities have long been forgotten, and we are changing that right now. You might see coverage of high-level football games, but beyond that there is nothing. What about girls' sports? What about the JV? What about the band? What about the debate team?" said Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON. "Many schools in the region have already experienced uReport and it has been incredible for their communities. We want to provide the same thing to every school and do something special in Northeast Ohio," continued Fitzpatrick.

uReport is ISTE EdTech Index Approved and listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools.

Key benefits for each school & community include:

A dedicated content platform for every school. including unlimited pictures and videos.

The ability to cover every spot and activity at every level.

Real-world training for student journalism and responsible use of AI in storytelling.

Schools distribute content onto their own social channels, creating an amazing content library.

A free fan-powered mobile app for real-time contributions from the community.

Full customer support for the platform, all year.

Check out a quick explainer video here: uReport - Covering NEO!

School administrators such as Principals, Communications Directors, Technology Administrators, Superintendents, or Athletic Directors can contact uReport Director of Customer Success, Dan McGrath: 216-647-3857; [email protected] to enroll or self-start easily here: www.ureport.com/neo

SOURCE DistrictWON