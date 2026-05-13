DistrictWON's uReport emerges as dominant local sports & activities coverage platform

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DistrictWON's patent-pending platform uReport has quickly emerged as the nation's #1 tool to deliver comprehensive, community-driven sports & activities coverage to high schools and colleges across the United States. Recently, uReport was announced as the official and exclusive coverage partner of the Sunshine State Athletic Association (FLA) and the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools (TX). This brings uReport's "official partnership" status to groups representing over 20,000 high schools and colleges.

uReport is ISTE EdTech Index Approved and listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools.

uReport has been vetted by and now an "official content" partner of the following other high school and collegiate associations and conferences:

College Sports Communicators (CSC)

National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA)

National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)

California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A)

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC)

American Midwest Conference (AMC)

Continental Athletic Conference (CAC)

California Pacific Conference (Cal Pac)

Conference Carolinas (CC)

Crossroads League (CL)

Frontier Conference (FC)

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC)

Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC)

Great Southwest Athletic Conference (GSAC)

Heart of America Conference (HAAC)

Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUAC)

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC)

Mid-South Conference (MSC)

Peach Belt Conference (PBC)

Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC)

Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC)

Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC)

Wolverine-Hoover Athletic Conference (WHAC)

uReport is the only platform of its kind that is ISTE EdTech Index Approved and listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools.

"We feel the utilization of uReport, a best-in-class technology that is budget friendly, in your day-to-day content creation is an easy win." Jennifer Cardone, Executive Director, California Community College Association.

"We cannot be everywhere, but uReport can make it seem like we are everywhere. uReport allows us to recognize and cover every, and I stress every, sport and club in the school." Rory Fitzpatrick, AD, St. Ignatius High School.

The rapid growth has come quickly. "This growth is a reflection the quality of the platform, how easy it is to use and how affordable we make the technology available to schools," says Bill Spear, COO of DistrictWON, "it fills an important need in under-resourced schools and delivers high quality coverage of every activity at every level."

Key benefits for each school & community include:

A dedicated content platform for every school.

The ability to cover every game or activity at every level and include unlimited pictures and videos.

Schools distribute content onto their own social channels, creating strong media footprints

Real-world training for student journalism and responsible use of AI in storytelling

A free fan-powered mobile app for real-time contributions from the community

Full customer support for the platform, all year.

Check out a quick explainer videos here:

uReport V2 High School Video (2026)

uReport V2 College Video 2026

For information, please contact Dan McGrath, Director of Customer Success, [email protected]; 216-647-3857

uReport allows AI-assisted storytelling software for teams and organizations. uReport helps to create professional stories using guided templates, team data, events, and media — with clear workflows and built-in controls so teams move faster and publish with confidence.

SOURCE DistrictWON