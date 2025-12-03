Distru and Metrc Partner to Launch "DistruLabels" -- A Free MRID-Integrated Label Generator for Cannabis Operators

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Distru announces the launch of DistruLabels, a free, web-based label generator built to help cannabis operators in Metrc-regulated states create compliant labels in minutes. DistruLabels connects directly to Metrc to pull data related to active finished good packages, Metrc Retail ID QR codes, product, batch, and testing information so operators can avoid manual data entry, reduce compliance risk, and generate print-ready labels with confidence.

With regulations tightening and packaging requirements varying across states, operators often struggle with fragmented spreadsheets, outdated templates, and repetitive manual workflows. DistruLabels was developed to eliminate these pain points by offering a streamlined, reliable, and fully integrated solution—accessible to any licensee that uses Metrc, regardless of which ERP they run.

"Accurate, on-demand flexible labeling solutions are foundational for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance," said David Eagleson, VP of Product Management at Metrc. "DistruLabels brings operators a tool that leverages both track-and-trace and Retail ID specific data points to simplify one of the most detail-heavy tasks in the supply chain, while simultaneously unlocking the operational efficiencies gained by utilizing Retail ID."

DistruLabels allows operators to customize label layouts, automatically pull in text fields and Retail ID QR codes directly from Metrc, incorporate brand elements such as logos and warning statements, and produce print-ready outputs compatible with common thermal and desktop printers. The tool supports both small-batch workflows and larger, recurring production runs, making it useful for cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and vertically integrated operators.

"Label generation has always been a pain point across the industry: high stakes, repetitive work, with little margin for error," said Jesse McElvain, President of Distru. "We built DistruLabels to give operators a free, fast, and accurate way to generate labels using the data they already trust Metrc to manage. This is about reducing friction, minimizing mistakes, and giving time back to operators."

DistruLabels is available today for qualifying Metrc-state licensees at no cost and can be accessed by visiting www.distru.com/labels and begin generating labels immediately.

About Distru

Distru is the cannabis industry's most trusted seed-to-sale ERP and wholesale commerce platform, powering compliant operations for hundreds of licensees across more than 25 U.S. states and enabling nearly $3 billion in annual GMV. Learn more about DistruLabels at www.distru.com/labels .

Media Contact:

Jared Angell

Account Manager, Distru

[email protected]

SOURCE Distru