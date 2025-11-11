DistruCommerce Surpasses $1.5B GMV and 2,600 Retailers in First Six Months as Marketplace Expands Across U.S. Cannabis States

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distru, the trusted cannabis ERP and commerce platform, today announced the next phase of its wholesale ecosystem with the launch of DistruCommerce Marketplace. Building on the success of $1.5 billion in annualized GMV and more than 2,600 licensed retailers in just six months, Distru is expanding access to its platform across key U.S. cannabis markets, including New York, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Nevada, with additional states coming online soon.

DistruCommerce Marketplace—also known as Shop & Discover—builds on Distru's flexible wholesale platform introduced earlier this year, offering retailers a new way to explore, favorite, and order directly from brands. Retailers can browse verified brand menus, manage purchasing across multiple vendors, and track deliveries in real time. For sellers, DistruCommerce provides customizable and embeddable menus, full control over dynamic pricing tiers, and live inventory synchronization, enabling brands and distributors to reach new buyers seamlessly.

"We're committed to providing a superb marketplace for cannabis operators around the country, ensuring brands and retailers can transact seamlessly with the user experience they have come to love using our software," said Azam Khan, COO of Distru.

The DistruCommerce Marketplace extends Distru's established ERP platform—trusted by hundreds of licensees—creating an integrated ecosystem with an annual revenue run-rate of about $3B across operations, compliance, and wholesale commerce.

Operators across key markets are already seeing measurable gains in efficiency and visibility. Electraleaf, one of Distru's premier brands in New York, shared:

"Working with the Distru team has been a wonderful experience. Long gone are the days of sorting spreadsheets of info. DComm has made it very easy to anticipate and address all of my clients' needs. I also appreciate the ability to keep an overview of our warehouse inventory in real time while I'm on the road. With a highly responsive team providing great feedback and support, Distru has quickly become an essential tool in our toolkit."

As DistruCommerce continues to scale, the company plans to expand marketplace access to additional states in 2026, prioritizing onboarding top brands and ensuring a consistent, compliant experience for all operators.

