Distru and Pistil Data Announce Integration to Bring Actionable Insights to Cannabis Operators

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distru, a seed-to-sale ERP platform for cannabis operators, today announced a new partnership with Pistil Data, a cannabis market intelligence platform. Through this collaboration, the Pistil application is seamlessly integrated into Distru's platform, allowing mutual clientele to access critical data inside Distru where business operations are managed and save considerable time from switching between tools.

"I'm so glad Distru & Pistil have teamed up to integrate their platforms -- I've used both independently and they're both truly best-in-class," stated Michael M, COO of Punch Edibles, adding, "With their new integration, I've been able to stay within Distru and get the benefit of all of my Pistil Data subscription, which has made my life so much easier to run our sales team and run reports on their performance."

Hundreds of operators trust Distru and Pistil Data to manage their business and sales operations. This integration helps customers identify sales opportunities from Pistil Data and act on them right within Distru's interface via the embedded Pistil Data app. The streamlined workflows and enhanced data insights reiterate both Distru and Pistil Data's commitment to innovation and customer-centric development in the cannabis sector.

Jeffrey Graham, CEO of Pistil, shared this optimism, stating, "Our dedication to customer success is what drives us. Witnessing a clear aspiration from our user base for an integrated experience with Distru, we jumped at the opportunity. This partnership marks a thrilling chapter for both our firms, and we are anticipatory of the novel ways our customers will benefit from this joint venture."

Blaine Hatab, co-founder and CEO of Distru, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, remarking what, "Our commitment has always been to the evolving needs of our customers. Recognizing a clear demand for a combined solution, we're pleased to unite with Pistil Data. This integration signifies a significant stride in optimizing our offerings and delivering unparalleled value in the cannabis software domain."

For inquiries about this partnership or to arrange an interview with spokespersons from either Distru or Pistil Data, please reach out to [email protected].

About Distru:

Distru is a seed-to-sale ERP for cannabis operators, giving them the ability to manage their inventory, orders and customer relations from a single platform, while staying compliant with Metrc. Currently, Distru's SaaS tool serves hundreds of licensees across several markets in the U.S, with over $1B in transactions passing through its platform annually. Distru is widely known for its user experience, best-in-class Metrc integration, and customer support. Visit Distru.com to learn more.

About Pistil Data:

Pistil is the leading cannabis data company operating across all of North America. Pistil provides daily insights to cannabis sales teams, brands, and retailers, helping their businesses grow. Visit Pistildata.com to learn more.

SOURCE Distru