SparkPlug and Distru Partner to Streamline Operations for Smokiez

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPlug, a leading cannabis frontline incentives & analytics platform, today announced a new partnership with Distru, a seed-to-sale cannabis ERP. The partnership aims to help Smokiez, a multi-state edibles producer and distributor, streamline operations, minimize errors, and boost retail sales through data-driven insights.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the team at Distru," said Jacob Levin, COO of SparkPlug. "As highlighted by Smokiez, Distru has provided centralized data and reporting that has streamlined complex spreadsheets. When combined with SparkPlug's retail analytics, we can provide unparalleled visibility into Smokiez's sales operations and opportunities."

Sam Polly, Smokiez IT Director and a long-time client of both platforms, emphasized the individual value provided by each solution. "A major benefit of having Distru is making it so we could forgo hiring an analyst with a six figure salary on the team organizing spreadsheets. Distru also helps us figure out where our best sell points are, as in cost of goods and other useful financial metrics."

Nick Sabas, Regional Vice President at Smokiez, shared insights into the benefits of working with SparkPlug. "SparkPlug has significantly improved our interactions with larger stores. Being on SparkPlug adds value from the get-go, motivating budtenders to push our products, resulting in higher sell-through rates. It's become essential for us to operate within such systems to maintain shelf presence and drive sales."

The partnership between SparkPlug and Distru demonstrates the power of best-of-breed cannabis tech solutions working together to solve unique industry challenges. We look forward to driving further value for clients like Smokiez as the market matures.

About Distru:

Distru is a leading seed-to-sale ERP platform for the cannabis industry, offering comprehensive solutions for managing inventory, orders, and customer relations. Trusted by hundreds of licensees across the United States, Distru.com provides best-in-class Metrc integration and exceptional customer support, revolutionizing the way cannabis operators manage their businesses.

About SparkPlug:

SparkPlug is the world's first gamification system that allows brands & retailers to directly reward retail employees for the organic influence they have over consumer purchasing by turning employees into in-store influencers. SparkPlug seamlessly connects with the retailers' POS system, allowing brands & retailers to directly track their sales trends and manage sales targets while rewarding employees for learning and selling more of their product.

Media Contact:

