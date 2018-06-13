Ditch the Chemical-Laced, GMO Hot Dogs this BBQ Season -- Get The True Story™ About Organic Hot Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all hot dogs and sausages are created equal. In fact, the lowest quality of these types of food – laced with chemicals and additives – barely even qualify for the name and more resemble something like a science project. The good news is that True Story, makers of Organic or Project Non-GMO Certified meats have the solution to this problem well-handled. The company provides a healthy alternative this hot dog season with their famous Organic Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs, perfect for fun times at the grill this summer. The only 'additives' you'll get with these hot dogs are the ones you want, like good ol' mustard and relish.

Made with organic, 100% grass fed beef, True Story skinless dogs pack a wallop of flavor and a smidgen of spice in every juicy bite.

"Our hot dogs are a lot different than the ones I had growing up; wholesome, gluten-free, Non-GMO and never with anything artificial added," notes Kathryn Winstanley, Vice President of Marketing at True Story Foods. "These are the hotdogs you can be proud of, whether you are a San Francisco Yogi or Dad at a tailgate party."

True Story's all-natural line-up of Organic/non-GMO varieties perfect for summer include:

Organic Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Organic Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Organic Thick Cut Oven Roasted Chicken Breast - A 2017 Expo East Nexty Winner

Organic Uncured Applewood Smoked Ham

Enjoy these globe-trotting recipes from True Story foods, and elevate your grill time:

True Story Italiano Hot Dog:

Add some Italian flavor to your next hot dog

http://www.truestoryfoods.com/recipes/italiano-hot-dog

True Story Tropical Hot Dog:

Mustard, relish and ketchup? You're outta here! A medley of tropical flavors to discover a whole new ballgame in a bun

http://www.truestoryfoods.com/recipes/tropical-hot-dogs

About True Story:

What is True Story's Mission? True Story believes in a future of food that is a return to what is real and true. A future that is respectful of the source of our food –the soil, the animals, and the farmers. True Story is nurturing a community of family farmers, artisan producers, progressive retailers, and food lovers who are dedicated to this future.

True Story is available nationally in select natural and traditional grocery retailers and Costco. For more information, visit www.truestoryfoods.com.

Media contact:

Stacey Bender

197053@email4pr.com

973-744-0707

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ditch-the-chemical-laced-gmo-hot-dogs-this-bbq-season----get-the-true-story-about-organic-hot-dogs-300665126.html

SOURCE True Story Foods

Related Links

http://www.truestoryfoods.com

