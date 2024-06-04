Ditch the Manual Logs: Bluedot Launches At-Home EV Charging Reimbursements for Fleets

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For companies operating take-home electric vehicles in their fleets, the home charging reimbursement process just became a lot easier.

Bluedot, the leading single-payment platform for fleet drivers, has just announced an exciting new solution at the NAFA Fleet Expo 2024 : seamless reimbursement for at-home electric vehicle charging.

Bluedot simplifies at-home EV charging reimbursements for fleet drivers.

As more fleets switch to electric vehicles, many drivers are charging their cars at home. But figuring out how to easily track at-home EV charging and reimburse drivers has been a real challenge—until now.

Bluedot's new solution makes the tracking and reimbursement process simple, transparent, and efficient for fleet drivers and managers alike. Drivers are empowered to charge vehicles at home without worrying about the cost, while fleet managers can seamlessly track their drivers' at-home charging sessions and reimburse each driver directly.

Bluedot's At-home EV Charging Reimbursement Solution Offers:

Clear and Simple Tracking: Bluedot's fleet dashboard (FleetOS) simplifies EV fleet management by offering a transparent view into at-home charging activities with real-time visibility.





Fast Reimbursement: Drivers get their money back quickly, with monthly reimbursement approvals and IRS-compliant receipts.





Broad Compatibility: Bluedot's solution works seamlessly with all major EV models and home charging setups, making it accessible to a broad user base.





: Bluedot's solution works seamlessly with all major EV models and home charging setups, making it accessible to a broad user base. 24/7 Support: Bluedot's dedicated customer support team is always ready to help users with setup, troubleshooting, and maximizing their reimbursement benefits.

"Bluedot is committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles in every way we can," said Selinay Parlak, COO of Bluedot. "For fleets to go electric, at-home charging is a key piece of the puzzle. That's why we're so excited to launch this new solution."

This launch is a significant milestone in Bluedot's broader strategy to enhance the EV fleet management experience and support the adoption of electric vehicles within fleets.

For those interested in learning more about how this new solution can benefit their EV fleet, please visit bluedot.co .

About Bluedot:

Bluedot delivers EV charging and fleet management solutions, simplifying the transition to green energy for everyone. Bluedot bridges energy and mobility seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience for drivers and fleet managers alike.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluedot.co or [email protected]

