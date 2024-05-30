DivaDance Expands to Downtown & South San Antonio with Grand Opening This May

ALAMO CITY, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Downtown and South San Antonio this May!

DivaDance CEO and founder, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new location, saying, "Seeing the confidence and community we've built thriving in San Antonio is a dream come true. I've wanted to expand in the Southtown and Downtown area, and I'm ecstatic to finally see it happening and to welcome new franchise owners into our network!"

DivaDance Alamo City is locally owned and operated by Laura Rocha and Reggie Hampton, with two locations for members to enjoy dance classes, both expected to open May 31. Rocha currently serves as the manager of the DivaDance San Antonio (Castle Hill/UTSA/Stone Oak/Boerne) location. What once started as her side hustle for some extra income quickly became an empowering community for Rocha, stating, "I've been a part of the DivaDance community for almost 5 years, and I've seen how it can change lives, build confidence and more. Taking the leap to become a franchise owner was easy, as I wanted to spread that mission to the Alamo Heights and Downtown community."

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about. Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, May 31 - June 2! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: May 31 - June 2

- Classes: https://links.divadancealamocity.com/schedule

- Location: Semenya: 1913 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204

RSVP to secure your spot in class:

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

