DivaDance Expands to Ohio with Toledo Grand Opening This May

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Toledo this May, marking its first location in the state of Ohio.

DivaDance Founder and CEO, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new franchise opening, saying, "We are proud to expand to the great state of Ohio and thrilled to partner with our franchisee to bring our unique dance class concept to the Buckeye state" The Toledo franchise marks the brand's 45th location across the US.

DivaDance Toledo is locally owned and operated by Kim Schaefer, with her location for members to enjoy dance classes expected to open May 31. Schaefer first heard about DivaDance from a close friend who takes classes at DivaDance in San Antonio, TX. When she discovered the DivaDance franchising opportunity, Schaefer knew this was an experience and community that Toledo needed. She stated, "DivaDance's values of Confidence and Community resonate deeply with me. Becoming a franchise owner felt like the perfect next step for me to share this incredible experience with Toledo."

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about. Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, May 31 - June 2! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: May 31 - June 2

- Classes: https://links.divadancetoledo.com/schedule

- Location: Red Line Event Center 28 N Ontario, 2nd Floor Toledo OH 43604

RSVP to secure your spot in class:

RSVP Here

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

