Dive Into an Unforgettable Adventure at the Brand-New Discovery Cube Sea Lab & Ocean Encounter!

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into an unforgettable summer adventure at our brand-new Discovery Cube Sea Lab & Ocean Encounter coming only to Discovery Cube Orange County, June 21! Experience the thrill of touching a live shark and learn why their skin helps them glide through the water. Discover the captivating wonders of a tidepool community and how their diversity supports the entire planet.  Also, for a limited-time this summer, immerse the whole family in an interactive aquatic wonderland known as Ocean Encounter where you'll explore the zones of the ocean and discover what makes them each so unique. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to connect with the wonders living just beneath the surface and be inspired to protect our coastal community.

"As we work to unveil our new hands-on marine science exhibit, we're embarking on a journey to ignite young minds with a profound appreciation for their environment," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "By providing a hands-on experience, we hope to empower the next generation to become stewards for these animals and their habitats."

The Discovery Cube Sea Lab will feature hands-on exhibits including a shark and ray touch pool and a tidepool touch tank where visitors can explore and learn what makes each inhabitant perfectly suited for their environment. The space will also feature a new film by our in-house, 7-time Emmy award winners, Cube Studios. Ocean Encounter will showcase the beauty and diversity of life in the ocean with various interactive stations that focus on the shoreline, coral reef, kelp forest, open ocean, twilight and midnight zones, and abyss and trenches. It will also feature larger-than-life inflatable models including a whale, squid, and kelp forest that transport guests to each ocean environment and inspire curiosity to dive deeper into what makes each zone vital to our ocean's health.

As part of Discovery Cube's commitment to empower guests to take what they learn on-site and make an impact in our community and environment, we are hosting our first ever Discovery Cube Impact Event with a beach cleanup on July 29 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Seal Beach. Through this series of impact events, Discovery Cube will continue its commitment to providing a high-touch learning experience that galvanizes young people to apply science towards creating a positive and lasting impact on the world around them.

Discovery Cube Sea Lab will open to the public on June 21 and will available to all Discovery Cube Orange County visitors with paid admission year-round. Ocean Encounter will also open on June 21 and will be open to all guests until September 4. General admission to Discovery Cube Orange County is $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3-14. For those looking to enjoy Discovery Cube year-round, memberships are available for as low as $79 for a duo (all prices subject to change). Our members enjoy year-round, seasonal exhibits and events, discounts, as well as benefits and exclusive offers to both Orange County and Los Angeles Discovery Cube locations, plus discounted admission to over 300 ASTC Science Centers around the world. For more information, please visit DiscoveryCube.org.

Discovery Cube Orange County is located at 2500 N Main Street Santa Ana, CA 92705 and is open Monday – Sunday; 10 a.m.5 p.m. PT.

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency.   

