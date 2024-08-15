Dive Into Disney's A Whole New Sound With New Found Glory's Reimagined "Part of Your World" Single & Video Tonight at 9 p.m. PT / Midnight ET

A WHOLE NEW SOUND Tracklist & Release Date Revealed Today

Album Features Songs by Yellowcard ft. Chrissy Costanza, New Found Glory, Plain White T's, Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Mayday Parade, Tokio Hotel, Boys Like Girls, We The Kings, LØLØ, Magnolia Park, and Meet Me @ The Altar

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Mouse and his friends are thrilled to announce New Found Glory's "Part of Your World" as the next single and video from the highly anticipated album, A Whole New Sound. Additionally, they have unveiled the full tracklist for the collection, set for release on September 6, as well as the kick-off for vinyl pre-orders that are set to release on October 4. A Whole New Sound features iconic Disney songs reimagined by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations. Starting tonight, September 15, at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET, music fans can pre-add the album on Apple Music HERE and pre-save the album on Spotify HERE.

A Whole New Sound - New Found Glory with Mickey and Friends

New Found Glory, the multi-platinum pop-punk veterans, take the plunge into the sea with their electrifying rendition of "Part of Your World," originally from Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989). This energetic cover injects a fresh dose of punk rock spirit into Ariel's classic yearning for adventure. Beginning tonight at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET, "Part of Your World" by New Found Glory will be available on all streaming platforms (including Spotify, Apple Music, and more) and the video will be viewable HERE.

"In approaching this song, I sat with the lyrics and melodies for a while. I realized that to make people feel what Ariel's feeling, we needed to match the energy of the music with the rebellious thoughts of the song, along with her hope for adventure. When she sings about wanting to dance, the music is upbeat and fun, but when she expresses her longing for freedom, the rhythm drops so you really feel the pull of the heart," New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert said. "Our band's biggest goal has always been to show and encourage young adults, the young at heart, and any person that has a dream but faces self-doubt that there is another world out there that will accept them for exactly who they are. To not be afraid to take the next step."

A Whole New Sound Tracklist

1. "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

2. "Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade

3. "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan

4. "I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

5. "A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard

6. "Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings

7. "Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's

8. "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

9. "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

10. "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

11. "Let It Go" from Frozen by LØLØ

12. "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

The album's first single, Simple Plan's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," is available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more). The video can be viewed HERE. The second track released, Magnolia Park's "I2I," is available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more). The accompanying video can be viewed HERE.

