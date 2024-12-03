Dive Into the World of Gaming this Holiday Season

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) During the holiday season, few things bring the same enjoyment as finding the perfect gift and watching in excitement as your loved one opens it up.

If you're still searching for the right gift and you've got gamers, someone curious to try gaming or a loved one who needs a relaxing hobby on your nice list, Xbox can provide an outlet to unwind and connect with friends, regardless of where they love to play. It is all about making gaming easy to access and available for everyone – whether you love to jump on a console, PC or smart TV, it's easy to play anywhere.

To help keep the playing experience fun and safe, the Xbox Family Settings app for Android or iOS allows you to easily tailor the online gaming experience from anywhere, including managing screen time, filtering content, setting purchasing and communication controls and receiving weekly activity reports. These customizable settings help parents ensure the right balance of gaming with time for school, homework, sports and time with friends.

Find the full holiday guide featuring devices, games, subscriptions and more at Xbox.com.

Embark on New Gaming Adventures

With new console options joining the lineup this holiday season, there are even more ways to play the biggest games of the year like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle™ and family favorites like Minecraft. From the sleek, compact design of the Xbox Series S – 1 TB, which offers double the storage of the Xbox Series S – 512 GB and is still the smallest Xbox console ever, to the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition and the Xbox Series X – Galaxy Black Special Edition, players can enjoy Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second. Pair one with a custom controller or accessory from Xbox Design Lab for a unique and personalized stocking stuffer.

Play Anywhere You Are

Wherever the holidays take you and your loved ones, a monthly membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you dive into games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Forza Motorsport on consoles, PCs and cloud with handheld devices, PCs, smart TVs and mobile phones. With access to hundreds of games across genres, it offers something for every type of player – from casual explorers to dedicated fans and everyone in between. Plus, with new titles added all the time and premium benefits like member deals and discounts of up to 20% off select games in the catalog, and up to 10% off related game add-ons, it's truly the gift that keeps on giving.

