Divergent and Saab Announce Delivery of Fuselages for Vehicle Integration and Flight Testing: Record-Breaking Size for a Laser Powder Bed Fusion Structure

The fuselage, jointly designed and manufactured by Saab and Divergent, was developed and realized with no unique tooling or fixturing, instead utilizing Divergent's fully digital, software-defined manufacturing assets. The Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) is an end-to-end structural engineering design and manufacturing system leveraging AI-driven design, industrial-rate additive manufacturing, and universal robotic assembly to deliver structures that are faster to develop, higher performance, and lower cost than their conventionally designed and manufactured alternatives.

The structure will be amongst the largest laser powder bed fusion structures to ever undergo powered flight, marking both a significant technical achievement in demonstrating the absolute scale of Divergent's fixtureless assembly technology while highlighting the continued expansion of Divergent's capabilities to ever more demanding applications. The full structure stretched 15 feet in length and comprised 26 unique printed parts, each joined and bonded in the company's fixtureless robotic assembly cell.

"This collaboration with Saab highlights what becomes possible when ambitious aircraft concepts are paired with an end-to-end, software-defined manufacturing platform," said Lukas Czinger, Co-founder and CEO of Divergent. "By tightly integrating digital design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly, our teams were able to realize a large-scale fuselage structure aligned with Saab's vision, while moving with a level of speed, flexibility, and structural integration that traditional approaches cannot match."

"Adopting Divergent's additively manufactured and digitally designed structures in this effort has given our joint team unparalleled flexibility in this development process," said Axel Bååthe, head of Saab's Rainforest. "We see digital design and advanced manufacturing as a key enabler of our collaborative success in this project."

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software-hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics, speed, and scalability of defense vehicle manufacturing by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit www.divergent3d.com .

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The Rainforest is Saab's internal startup for transformative innovation, for more information please visit https://thernfrst.io/

