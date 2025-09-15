TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent") today announced the closing of its Series E financing raising a total of $290 million at a $2.3 billion valuation. The round was led by Rochefort Asset Management and consists of $250 million in equity capital and $40 million in debt capital.

Divergent Announces $290 Million Series E to Scale Digital Manufacturing Platform and Meet Growing US Defense Production Demand

Founded in 2014, Divergent is the creator of the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™), the world's first end-to-end digital manufacturing platform enabling rapid design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly. The new capital will scale manufacturing capacity for the business and fund the development of new capabilities for upcoming product families.

"Divergent was founded to transform the built world with a software-defined manufacturing platform," said Lukas Czinger, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Divergent. "This funding enables us to scale DAPS for aerospace and defense, expand our world-class team, and strengthen America's industrial base with a truly next-generation system."

Divergent designs and builds hardware for aerospace, defense, and automotive customers using its digital manufacturing platform. Divergent enables faster development cycles, higher performance, and lower cost structures for customers.

"Divergent is delivering exactly what America needs — a stronger, faster, and more adaptable industrial base," said Kyle Bass, Co-CEO of Rochefort Asset Management. "By uniting advanced software and hardware into a single platform, Divergent is proving that the U.S. can out-innovate and out-produce on the global stage. We are confident this team will redefine manufacturing and strengthen America's position in the industries that matter most."

Divergent's early customer base included luxury automotive OEMs such as Aston Martin, Bugatti, and McLaren. In 2022, the company expanded into aerospace and defense with initial work for General Atomics. Today, Divergent has contracts with dozens of aerospace and defense customers, including General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Triumph Group, ranging from individual sustainment parts to full airframe systems. The company's revenue has grown more than 5x in 2025, and in the first half of 2025 alone Divergent introduced over 200 new aerospace and defense part numbers, bringing its total to more than 600 unique parts across industries.

About Divergent

Divergent is the creator of the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™), the world's first end-to-end digital manufacturing platform enabling rapid design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Divergent is reshaping the future of defense, aerospace, and automotive production.

Learn more at www.divergent3d.com.

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort Asset Management is a U.S.-based national security-focused private asset management firm investing in transformative technologies. As a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), Rochefort partners with companies driving innovation across the defense technology and industrial base.

Learn more at www.rochefort.us.

