Divergent Announces Cooper Keller as Chief Operating Officer

Keller will help lead the company in its next phase of growth, positioning its modern manufacturing platform, DAPS™, to meet growing demand across defense, aerospace, and automotive

TORRANCE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent") today announces the expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Cooper Keller to Chief Operating Officer.

Keller will help lead the company in its next phase of growth, positioning its modern manufacturing platform, DAPS™, to meet growing demand across defense, aerospace, and automotive

Having joined Divergent as a key foundational member, Keller has played a critical role in establishing the company's operational capability. As COO, Cooper oversees all customer application functions including application engineering, program management, supply chain, quality assurance, and production. His leadership has driven the customer adoption and production scale-up of the company's manufacturing platform DAPS (Divergent Adaptive Production System) and positioned the business to meet increasing global demand. Prior to his career at Divergent, Cooper led the development of numerous automotive, transportation, aerospace and defense products at Eaton Corporation, ranging from roots-type mechanical superchargers for high-performance engines to non-explosive actuators for satellite systems.

"Cooper is a worldclass operator," said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Divergent. "As a leader, he blends vision with operational precision to push our products, our processes and our teams to new levels of performance and excellence. I'm confident that Cooper taking the COO position strengthens our business – specifically, our ability to deliver products with unprecedented speed, adaptability, and quality."

Divergent's expanded leadership team positions the company to deepen customer partnerships, scale production, and accelerate adoption of its next-generation manufacturing system. To date, Divergent has secured contracts across aerospace, defense, and automotive, including partnering with Lockheed Martin, RTX, McLaren, Aston Martin, General Atomics, Bugatti, Saab, Triumph Group, and more, to deliver 600+ unique parts, from individual sustainment parts to integrated assemblies.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Keller. "With multiple customer programs already in production and more in development, we are uniquely positioned to scale our manufacturing system into a globally secular advantage, expanding the application of DAPS into new verticals, and delivering transformative impact across critical industries. Having been part of the company's growth since the early days, I've seen the strength of our platform and our team, and I look forward to driving the operational excellence required to expand our capabilities and deliver at increasing scale."

About Divergent

Divergent is building the 21st century industrial base. Founded in 2014, Divergent is the creator of DAPS™ (the Divergent Adaptive Production System), the world's first end-to-end digital manufacturing platform enabling rapid design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Divergent is reshaping the future of defense, aerospace, and automotive production. Learn more at divergent3d.com.

SOURCE Divergent Technologies, Inc.