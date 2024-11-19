"DIVERSEartLA" Will Return to LA Art Show With a Compelling Retrospective That Highlights Diversity and Inclusion

The Celebratory Exhibition is Both a Look Back and a Call to Action

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Art Show, LA's largest art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19 to 23, 2025 in celebration of its 30th anniversary. In honor of this significant milestone, the show's educational, non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, will be back with a compelling retrospective, reflecting its transformative journey over the past eight years.

DIVERSEartLA was born out of a necessity to amplify marginalized perspectives and the upcoming exhibition emphasizes the importance of diverse representation and continued advocacy for inclusivity in the arts. The 2025 retrospective serves as a mirror reflecting the evolution of the platform's curatorial vision with each piece representing a significant milestone that challenges the status quo and encourages critical conversations around race, gender, and the complexities of modern existence. It is also a sobering reminder that people must stay active in securing and sustaining their rights.

The 2025 iteration showcases all the projects undertaken by various museums and arts institutions affiliated with DIVERSEartLA since its inception. "This retrospective, which feels particularly important right now, honors the creative contributions of our partners while emphasizing the vibrant evolution of DIVERSE as a vital presence in the art community," states Marisa Caichiolo. "Visitors can look forward to an engaging display that highlights pivotal moments from each year through installations and videos of performances."

DIVERSEartLA 2025 will showcase eight installations along with a catalog and a timeline, presenting performances and videos from previous years. A selection of artists & institutions featuring include:

Celebrating Diversity By Chiachio & Giannone

Curated by Gabriela Urtiaga, Chief Curator at MOLAA and presented by MOLAA

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) presents a special installation about diversity and pride in collaboration with world-known Argentinian artistic duo, Leo Chiachio & Daniel Giannone . Artworks featured were created by the artists at MOLAA with more than 3,000 members of the Los Angeles community collaborating in the creation of the flag. In 2019, the banner was carried by over 100 volunteers at the Long Beach Pride Parade.

Dactiloscopia Rosa: Video Art and QUEER Constructions

Curated by Nestor Prieto and presented by Museo La Neomudejar (Madrid, Spain)

The exhibition is a chronology of the movement of sexual liberation / LGTBQ in Spain (1970-2016), featuring materials and teachings from the transfeminist/Queer archive of the Museum, showcasing the constructions of social movements in the 70s, 80s and 90s under Franco Dictatorship.

Carlos Martiel | Cauce/Riverbed

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo

In his work "Cauce/Riverbed," the artist exposes the significant challenges faced by immigrants in California and the U.S. Martiel digs deep into the nature of undocumented immigration and shows how it impacts the lives of some eleven million individuals and their families in the world's most powerful nation. His performance is a window to the human tragedy that can affect immigrants who come to the United States in search of the "American Dream," risking their lives in the process.

Viktor Freso's breathtaking 30-foot Bear Sculpture presented by Danubiana Museum (Slovakia) will be located at the entrance for DIVERSEartLA. The Bear is a symbol of power and resilience, setting the tone for the event as bigger, braver and more ambitious than ever before. Tickets are available at www.laartshow.com with 15% of proceeds being donated to the life-saving mission of American Heart Association's Life is WhyTM campaign.

