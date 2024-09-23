Diversified Fall Protection Appoints Gabe Galvan as EBM Design Director West to Implement California SIT Certification Program

Galvan to oversee West Coast expansion with SIT Licensure, including testing and inspecting suspended scaffolding and building safety equipment in California

CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Fall Protection (DFP), the leading turnkey fall protection integrator in the U.S. for regulatory-driven systems and services, has appointed Gabe Galvan as EBM Design Director. Galvan will play a key role in leveraging the company's newly acquired California SIT (Scaffold Inspection and Testing) license. This license permits DFP to offer inspection, testing, and design services related Exterior Building Maintenance (EBM) and other equipment within the state of California. After helping DFP secure the license, his role will enhance the company's adherence to California's stringent regulations, and ensure the highest standards of compliance for workers in California.

"Obtaining California SIT license #56 makes it possible for DFP to offer mandated services which, until now, had to be provided by others," said Travis Nelson, CEO of DFP. "We are so fortunate to have someone of Gabe's caliber and expertise leading our EBM offering. We're now a one-stop-shop in California for all required fall protection and EBM systems and services. I remain steadfast in the belief that our people are the most important input to our success; we want the best people in our industry, and Gabe is one of them."

Galvan brings 31 years of earned expertise to DFP, primarily in California, with eight years as an SIT surveyor. He has worked in all facets of this industry, from upper management to working side-by-side with field techs. His position ensures that DFP can now efficiently manage several critical compliance aspects, including the creation of Operating Procedures Outline Sheets (OPOS). These detailed documents provide comprehensive information on roof layout, equipment to be serviced, existing fall protection systems, and safety protocols necessary for the compliant execution of work. The OPOS is required for any building taller than 36 feet in California.

"I'm eager to apply my comprehensive career insight to this position," said Galvan. "Given the specific regulations and requirements within the state of California, securing this SIT licensure for DFP is something that will only enhance the formidable lineup of services we already provide."

As the leader of DFP's EBM offering, Galvan will also facilitate the issuance of Letters of Written Assurance for vendors using fall protection equipment, verifying that all equipment has been inspected, and that vendors are properly trained for safe rooftop access. These letters must be produced for each vendor using the equipment on a given building.

Established in 1994, DFP currently employs 275 professionals across six U.S. locations, serving all 50 states. The company has experienced exponential growth, quadrupling in size since 2019, propelled in part by four strategic acquisitions between late 2019 and 2021 (PEAK Fall Protection, Fall Protection Systems, Rooftop Anchor, and Versatile Systems). Since 2021, DFP has achieved a remarkable 30% growth rate.

Currently, DFP specializes in partnering with strategic clients as their trusted advisor, assessing fall protection concerns with their fully integrated model, and providing "Fall Protection Partnership for Life" through the design, engineering, installation, and servicing of permanent systems. DFP also fabricates and distributes a range of fall protection products under their SafePro brand.

For more information about DFP, its comprehensive product portfolio, and service capabilities, please visit fallprotect.com.

About Diversified Fall Protection

A trusted industry leader since 1994, Diversified Fall Protection (DFP) specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and servicing of complete fall protection solutions that keep workers safe from falls, one of the most common causes of workplace injury and fatality. The company minimizes customer liability and protects employees through a comprehensive system of OSHA-compliant fall protection solutions, education programs, and an in-house engineering and design team. As a certified integrator of every major manufacturer of system components, DFP provides fall protection partnership for life in all 50 states.

