Diversified Protective Services Announces Comprehensive Event Staffing Services to Enhance Guest Experience and Strengthen Event Security

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Protective Services is pleased to announce the expansion of its security offerings with the launch of its professional Event Staffing Services. Designed to support venues, production companies, and event organizers across the entertainment and film industry, the new division delivers trained front‑line personnel who ensure smooth operations, positive guest interactions, and strengthened overall security.

As the first point of contact for attendees, Diversified Protective Services' ticketing and guest‑services staff play a critical role in shaping the event experience. From greeting attendees to managing entry flow, staff members are equipped to maintain order, reinforce policies, and provide clear communication — all while supporting the broader safety objectives of the event.

A Balanced Approach to Safety and Service

Diversified Protective Services emphasizes a dual‑focused training model for all event staff, combining customer service excellence with situational awareness and policy enforcement. This balanced approach ensures that every team member is prepared to address attendee needs while remaining vigilant and responsive to potential security concerns.

Key functions of the Event Staffing team include: • Ticketing and entry support • Guest check‑in and directional assistance • Line and crowd management • Policy and access‑control enforcement • Front‑of‑house customer service • Support of on‑site security personnel

"Our goal is to create a safe, organized, and welcoming environment from the moment guests arrive," said a spokesperson for Diversified Protective Services. "Event staff are often the first interaction attendees have with a venue, and that interaction sets the tone for the entire experience. By blending professionalism with strong communication and awareness, we help ensure every event operates smoothly and safely."

Built for the Demands of the Entertainment and Film Industry

As a Los Angeles‑based firm specializing in entertainment‑focused security solutions, Diversified Protective Services understands the unique operational challenges of premieres, screenings, award shows, live events, and on‑location productions. The company's event staff are trained to adapt quickly to evolving circumstances while maintaining the professionalism expected within the industry.

Event organizers and venue managers interested in learning more about the new Event Staffing Services can request information at diversifiedps.com.

About Diversified Protective Services

Diversified Protective Services is a Los Angeles‑based provider of security and event‑support services for the entertainment, film, and corporate sectors. The company delivers executive protection, uniformed security, event staffing, and specialized protective solutions backed by experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence.

