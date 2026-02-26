Diversified Protective Services Expands Executive Protection Services, Strengthening Security Support for the Entertainment and Film Industry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Protective Services, a premier security firm headquartered in Los Angeles, is proud to announce the expansion of its Executive Protection Services, with a specialized focus on the entertainment and film industry. As demand for discreet, high–level personal security continues to increase throughout Hollywood and the broader entertainment community, the company is positioned to deliver tailored protection solutions for actors, executives, production teams, and high–profile industry professionals. More information is available at diversifiedps.com.

Operating from the heart of the entertainment capital, Diversified Protective Services understands the unique challenges and fast–paced environments associated with film sets, public appearances, media events, and production schedules. The company employs a team composed exclusively of former and current sworn law enforcement officers, each bringing extensive experience in threat assessment, crisis management, and protective operations. This seasoned expertise ensures clients receive a level of professionalism and preparedness that aligns with the demanding nature of the entertainment industry.

The Executive Protection Services offered by Diversified Protective Services include on–set security, secure talent transportation, red–carpet and event protection, residential security, and comprehensive risk evaluations. Every service is designed to balance strong protective measures with the discretion and flexibility required to support busy production environments and public–facing personalities.

"As a Los Angeles–based firm, we deeply understand the needs of the entertainment and film community," said a spokesperson for Diversified Protective Services. "Our team's law enforcement background, combined with our experience working directly within the industry, allows us to deliver unmatched security solutions that prioritize confidentiality, professionalism, and efficiency."

With a reputation built on reliability, discretion, and exceptional service, Diversified Protective Services continues to expand its footprint across Southern California's entertainment sector. The company remains committed to providing customized, high–impact security solutions that protect both individuals and the creative process.

Industry professionals interested in learning more about Diversified Protective Services' specialized Executive Protection Services can visit diversifiedps.com for details or to request a consultation.

About Diversified Protective Services

Diversified Protective Services is a Los Angeles–based security provider specializing in executive protection, entertainment industry security, and tailored protective services. Staffed by former and current sworn law enforcement officers, the company delivers dependable protection backed by real–world experience, industry knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

