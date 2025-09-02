Diversified Transportation Awarded Industrial Busing Contract for Barrick Mining Corporation and Nevada Gold Mines, the World's Largest Gold-Producing Complex

Transportation company will now provide motorcoach transportation services across Northeast Nevada

WALL, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Transportation LTD, a member of the Student Transportation of America (STA) family of companies, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a new industrial busing contract supporting Barrick Mining Corporation, operator of Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the world's largest gold-producing complex. Under the new agreement, Diversified Transportation will be responsible for the motorcoach transportation services of NGM's employees, to and from its "park & ride" sites to the company's mining operations located throughout Northern Nevada.

"We're honored to be selected by Nevada Gold Mines for this opportunity and look forward to delivering reliable and safe transportation services to their teams," said Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of Student Transportation of America. "Our continued investment in Nevada reflects STA's broader commitment to growing our industrial busing division through Diversified Transportation. Leveraging our team's deep knowledge of the region and the needs of local employers, we are now able to deliver dependable, scalable transportation solutions for customers in these critical sectors."

Industrial busing services in Elko will begin on September 2 with 39 motorcoaches transporting employees to and from the company's different sites around Elko and surrounding areas. NGM's operations are located in Northern Nevada, actively contributing to the local economy through job creation, tax revenue, and community investment.

By the summer of 2026, Diversified Transportation will have more than 100 motorcoaches servicing the region, supporting the transportation needs of two major clients in both Elko and Winnemucca. The company is now ramping up its recruitment efforts for area drivers and mechanics with plans to hire at both locations throughout the fall. Diversified Transportation is actively building out its local teams to ensure its operations continue to grow alongside the customers' trajectory of growth.

"Our industrial busing division is experiencing tremendous growth, and this new partnership with NGM is another milestone in that journey," said Tim Lindsay, Executive Vice President, Canadian Business Group, STA. "We're looking forward to supporting Barrick and Nevada Gold Mines and will ensure that employees have safe and reliable transportation solutions in place to keep teams moving both in the field and in office. We're always proud to build strong relationships with partners and customers who share our focus on safety, reliability, and operational excellence."

