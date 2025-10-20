Student Transportation of America Recognizes Six Terminals with Regional Safety Challenge Awards

Company celebrates National School Bus Safety Week, highlighting its top-performing terminals for safety excellence

WALL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that today six terminals across its national network were recognized with a Regional Safety Challenge Award. STA partners with National Interstate and USI Insurance Services each year to recognize its top-performing terminals for exemplifying industry excellence. The winning terminals represented communities from Connecticut to California, and were honored for their outstanding safety training and operations over the past year, as well as their ongoing commitment to improving safety practices.

This year, the recognition coincides with STA's celebration of National School Bus Safety Week, October 20–24, a reminder of the shared responsibility that students, parents, motorists, and transportation professionals alike have in keeping school commutes safe.

"Bus safety is truly a community-wide commitment, from students staying aware at the curb to motorists sharing the road responsibly, to the highly trained drivers behind the wheel," Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of Student Transportation of America. "National School Bus Safety Week is the perfect time to celebrate those collective efforts, and it's especially meaningful to take a moment to recognize our incredible team members and terminals who go above and beyond to keep students safe each day."

The 2025 Regional Safety Challenge Award winners included the following terminals:

Wake County, NC

Newtown, CT

Butler, NJ

Prospect, PA

SSD St. Louis, MO

Riverside, CA

"Safety isn't just our top priority – it's the standard that drives everything we do at STA. These terminals have set the bar, proving day in and day out that protecting our employees, student passengers, and fellow motorists is more than a responsibility – it's a commitment they live by," said Shelly Hall, STA's Vice President of Health and Safety. "These terminals have created environments that foster enthusiasm for safety, efficiency, and a forward-thinking attitude. Their achievements demonstrate how local teams can make a difference in their communities every day."

National Interstate, USI, and STA evaluate terminals across various metrics, including measuring accident frequency rates, facility audit scores, safety training and compliance. These awards honor the everyday dedication of terminal teams in fostering a culture of safety. Each region may submit nominations, but only one terminal per region is recognized annually. Winning terminals receive a plaque that remains at their terminal permanently and commemorative pins for employees to mark their achievement.

"We're proud to collaborate with STA and USI in recognizing terminals that prioritize safety and demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting students and our roadways," said Alex Gesicki, Loss Control Manager at National Interstate. "The recipients of this award for the previous school year exemplified a top-down dedication to safety, setting a high standard for the industry. We commend their efforts and are honored to support their continued pursuit of excellence."

Hall adds, "There is so much that happens behind the scenes to make sure the student commute is safe, including performing preventative vehicle maintenance, requiring comprehensive driver training, providing resources to schools on bus safety tips, or even advocating for stop-arm regulations. We empower our team to take pride in the critical roles they play in ensuring a safety-first approach. I hope we continue to lead by example and provide the safe, reliable transportation services that our communities depend on."

To learn more about STA and its rewarding career opportunities, visit rideSTA.com.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America