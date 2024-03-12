Diversify Advisor Network Celebrates Expansion of Comprehensive In-House, Fee-Based Asset Management Platform

Leveraging Expertise of Asset Management Platform and Team Allows Advisors to Focus on Client Service and Business Growth

SANDY, Utah, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded, advisor-led and advisor-focused full-service independent wealth management firm, is celebrating the continued expansion of its comprehensive in-house, fee-based asset management platform. Long known for its expertise in the alternative investment space (particularly through its subsidiary, DFPG Investments, Inc.), Diversify has bolstered its capabilities by building out an internal asset management platform and investment team. The team is led by industry veteran David Wrigley, CFA®, the firm's Chief Investment Officer, who joined the firm in 2022. The platform continues to garner a greater percentage of Diversify's $7 billion of overall AUM, and advisor adoption of the platform has increased by 53% over the trailing six months.

"After experiencing firsthand the limitations of other investment platforms, we concluded that we could provide a superior, more robust and more cost-effective investment platform to advisors and their clients by bringing the asset management function in-house," said Ryan Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Diversify Advisor Network. He added, "Our expanded platform provides our advisors with a full line-up of best-in-class strategies."

Diversify's platform ranges from traditional investments to alternative investments and includes passive models, various alternative investment strategies, internal Separately Managed Accounts, external Separately Managed Accounts and Unified Managed Accounts. Regarding the breadth of the investment platform, Mr. Wrigley added, "We think we've found the sweet spot that ensures advisors have access to a sufficient number of multi-asset class strategies that they need to effectively service their clients, while not overwhelming them with a supermarket approach like many other platforms do."

Mr. Wrigley continued, "Diversify's in-house offering represents a bold commitment to providing a turnkey, institutional-quality investment platform to advisors. While we've invested in the infrastructure and technology to build a world-class investment platform, we've also invested heavily in assembling an incredible asset management team." The team has increased headcount by 125% over the last year.

"Our repeatable, consistent due diligence framework gives us a deep understanding of the strategies on our platform. We then spend the time educating our advisors on the strategies," added Mr. Wrigley. Further differentiating Diversify is the level of personalized advisor support provided by the internal asset management team. "At Diversify, our asset management team is an extension of the advisor's practice. Our goal is to arm our advisors with all the tools, resources and access they need to efficiently run their practices and win new business."

"If you're one of our advisors, we function as your in-house investment team," said Jina Horton, Vice President of Business Development for Diversify. David and his team show up. They work one-on-one with advisors to support not only their existing clients, but also prospective clients. That ultimately builds extreme confidence and trust."

"Our goal is to enhance advisors' practices with in-house investment expertise that helps them serve their clients better and scale their businesses. Leveraging this vertical integration of investment management capabilities, advisors can leave the asset management to us and get back to what they do best – building strong relationships and guiding clients toward their life goals," said Stuart Matheson, Diversify's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're committed to investing in our advisors and in the services that will grow their practices."

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through investment advisor representatives of Diversify Advisory Services, LLC (DAS) and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, (DWM). Securities offered through registered representatives of DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, visit joindiversify.com.

