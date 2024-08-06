Diversify Advisor Network Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments: Jordan Hammer as VP of Advisor Solutions and Trevor Lambert as Director of FinTech

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth management firm, announced the appointments of Jordan Hammer as VP of Advisor Solutions and Trevor Lambert as Director of FinTech.

"We are dedicated to delivering exceptional support and continuous innovative solutions to our team of advisors," said Dave Laga, President of Diversify. "The addition of Jordan Hammer and Trevor Lambert to our team demonstrates this commitment, and we are excited to welcome such talented individuals."

Hammer joins Diversify after an eight-year tenure at John Hancock, where he served as VP, Regional Business Consultant in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. As VP of Advisor Solutions, Hammer will partner directly with Diversify advisors to capitalize on organic growth opportunities and enhance client experiences. Hammer holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Brigham Young University, and a CEPA designation.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the team at Diversify. The leadership, culture, and direction of the firm made it an easy choice for our future. For the last 10 years of my career, I have focused on helping financial advisors create better outcomes for their clients and maximize their business. I am excited and looking forward to being a part of the incredible growth and trajectory of Diversify," said Hammer.

Mr. Lambert joins Diversify with over nine years of experience and industry knowledge gained at Orion Advisor Technology. Lambert began his career on the Data Reconciliation team before advancing to the role of Manager of Professional Services. As Director of FinTech, Mr. Lambert will collaborate with leadership and Diversify's advisor teams to facilitate, implement, and optimize the use of technology at Diversify. Drawing on his experience at Orion, a key technology at Diversify, Mr. Lambert is expected to make an immediate and significant impact.

"I'm thrilled to join Diversify," said Lambert. "The chance to contribute significantly to Diversify's technology expansion, collaborate with advisors and their teams, and be part of a firm that prioritizes clients were crucial factors in my decision."

Mr. Lambert holds an MBA in Operations Management from Regis University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Grace University, and a CAIA designation.

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, both SEC-registered investment advisors. Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, visit joindiversify.com.

