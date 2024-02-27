Diversify Advisor Network Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Kevin Bendix As Chief Legal Officer

Bendix Will Play Crucial Role in Executing Strategic Initiatives, Including Advisor Growth, M&A and Technology Buildout

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Kevin Bendix as Chief Legal Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Bendix will report directly to Ryan Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Diversify, and will work with the executive team to help execute the firm's vision. Leveraging his experience, as well as his familiarity with Diversify, Mr. Bendix will have an immediate positive impact on the firm's legal, M&A and technology strategies.

"As we execute our multi-platform strategy and continue to enhance our custom tech stack, Kevin will be a valuable resource," said Mr. Smith. "I've known Kevin for many years and have followed his career development closely. We knew we needed someone with his expertise on the IP and M&A front—he has worked on complex deals and intellectual property strategies for some of the largest companies in the world. That level of knowledge and experience will be critical as we implement our growth plans."

Over the next year, Mr. Bendix will be charged with creating a programmatic and systematized process to analyze, select, and close organic, recruiting and M&A growth opportunities across the firm's affiliation models. In particular, he will ensure that Diversify Wealth Management, the firm's new Partner Platform, strategically sources and integrates its future partners to continue strengthening Diversify's robust platform and expertise in the wealth management space. With his expertise in technology, the addition of Mr. Bendix clearly cements Diversify's continued commitment to investing in an enhanced technology strategy for current and future partners.

Diverse experience in M&A, technology and litigation

Mr. Bendix is a former partner at the international law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the largest law firm in the world by revenue and profits. Mr. Bendix's practice focused on developing large-scale defense strategies for his clients, often with billions of dollars in dispute. He led teams across the United States and in Europe and Asia for clients such as Intel, Cisco, Lenovo and Samsung. He was also a specialist advisor on deals for a number of the country's leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies, including those within financial services. In that capacity, Mr. Bendix provided strategic counseling related to a variety of commercial and intellectual property issues.

Based in San Diego, CA, Mr. Bendix has a Juris Doctor from UC Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from UC San Diego. He is a lecturer at UCLA School of Law, teaching an experiential class focused on practical aspects of litigating intellectual property cases.

"I've always had a strong interest in financial services and believe we are at an inflection point in the space, where demographic changes, product advancements and technology innovations are creating tremendous growth opportunities for firms willing and able to embrace change," said Mr. Bendix. "I joined Diversify for its vision of the future. The firm's founders have a unique perspective on the business, being advisors themselves. They've created a boutique firm with multiple affiliation models that give advisors the flexibility, freedom and growth path to succeed in this evolving industry. Diversify's expansion approach does not simply focus on gathering the most assets, but rather on building a strong, scalable and sustainable enterprise through a selective recruiting process that nurtures a community of like-minded professionals and provides them with a robust platform that helps them meet their clients' goals. The firm's mission is extremely attractive to me, as is its commitment to putting client needs first. I look forward to contributing my talents to Diversify's long-term success."

