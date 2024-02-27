Diversify Advisor Network Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Kevin Bendix As Chief Legal Officer

News provided by

Diversify Advisor Network

27 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

Bendix Will Play Crucial Role in Executing Strategic Initiatives, Including Advisor Growth, M&A and Technology Buildout

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Kevin Bendix as Chief Legal Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Bendix will report directly to Ryan Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Diversify, and will work with the executive team to help execute the firm's vision. Leveraging his experience, as well as his familiarity with Diversify, Mr. Bendix will have an immediate positive impact on the firm's legal, M&A and technology strategies.

"As we execute our multi-platform strategy and continue to enhance our custom tech stack, Kevin will be a valuable resource," said Mr. Smith. "I've known Kevin for many years and have followed his career development closely. We knew we needed someone with his expertise on the IP and M&A front—he has worked on complex deals and intellectual property strategies for some of the largest companies in the world. That level of knowledge and experience will be critical as we implement our growth plans."

Over the next year, Mr. Bendix will be charged with creating a programmatic and systematized process to analyze, select, and close organic, recruiting and M&A growth opportunities across the firm's affiliation models. In particular, he will ensure that Diversify Wealth Management, the firm's new Partner Platform, strategically sources and integrates its future partners to continue strengthening Diversify's robust platform and expertise in the wealth management space. With his expertise in technology, the addition of Mr. Bendix clearly cements Diversify's continued commitment to investing in an enhanced technology strategy for current and future partners.

Diverse experience in M&A, technology and litigation

Mr. Bendix is a former partner at the international law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the largest law firm in the world by revenue and profits. Mr. Bendix's practice focused on developing large-scale defense strategies for his clients, often with billions of dollars in dispute. He led teams across the United States and in Europe and Asia for clients such as Intel, Cisco, Lenovo and Samsung. He was also a specialist advisor on deals for a number of the country's leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies, including those within financial services. In that capacity, Mr. Bendix provided strategic counseling related to a variety of commercial and intellectual property issues.

Based in San Diego, CA, Mr. Bendix has a Juris Doctor from UC Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from UC San Diego. He is a lecturer at UCLA School of Law, teaching an experiential class focused on practical aspects of litigating intellectual property cases.

"I've always had a strong interest in financial services and believe we are at an inflection point in the space, where demographic changes, product advancements and technology innovations are creating tremendous growth opportunities for firms willing and able to embrace change," said Mr. Bendix. "I joined Diversify for its vision of the future. The firm's founders have a unique perspective on the business, being advisors themselves. They've created a boutique firm with multiple affiliation models that give advisors the flexibility, freedom and growth path to succeed in this evolving industry. Diversify's expansion approach does not simply focus on gathering the most assets, but rather on building a strong, scalable and sustainable enterprise through a selective recruiting process that nurtures a community of like-minded professionals and provides them with a robust platform that helps them meet their clients' goals. The firm's mission is extremely attractive to me, as is its commitment to putting client needs first. I look forward to contributing my talents to Diversify's long-term success."

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, both SEC-registered investment advisors. Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit joindiversify.com.

Media Contact
Brandon Blackwell
Haven Tower
[email protected]
424 317 4868 

SOURCE Diversify Advisor Network

Also from this source

DIVERSIFY ADVISOR NETWORK EXPANDS AFFILIATION OPTIONS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF 3 WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRMS, BRINGING TOTAL ASSETS TO OVER $7 BILLION

On the heels of the recent announcement of DFPG Investments' launch of the Diversify Advisor Network, the advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth...

DFPG Investments Announces Launch of Diversify Advisor Network to Expand Affiliation Options and Accelerate Growth Strategy

DFPG Investments – the advisor-founded, advisor-led and advisor-focused full-service independent wealth management firm – today announced the launch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.