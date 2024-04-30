Diversify Advisor Network Launches Retirement Plan Advisory Services

Latest value-add service reinforces the benefits of Diversify's scale and commitment to

providing full advisor support, empowering advisors to focus on clients and grow their business

SANDY, Utah, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth management firm, today announced the launch of its new Retirement Plan Advisory Services program. This program is available to advisors across the network and leverages the expertise of Todd Nuttall and David Gardner, who merged their firm Caliber Wealth Management ("Caliber") into Diversify earlier this year.

Through this new program, Diversify's advisors can take advantage of Diversify's retirement plan advisory approach to provide valuable services to their business-owner clients who are responsible for 401(k) and other qualified plans. Moreover, they can also help plan participants with more than just their retirement plan assets.

"Our advisors serve the wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients, including business owners who are responsible for their company's retirement plan. When Caliber joined Diversify earlier this year, we were very excited about the platform they had built for retirement services and saw tremendous potential benefits for all our advisors, many of whom have plans already in their book that they aren't servicing the way they want, or have passed on becoming the advisor for retirement plans along the way," said Stuart Matheson, Chief Strategy Officer at Diversify. "By leveraging the capabilities of the Retirement Plan Services Team, Diversify advisors can significantly improve the experience for the plan administrators and the participants. They have also built a framework that helps the advisors capture additional wallet share from the plan participants, giving clients access to financial advice for more than just their company retirement plan. Advisors get to keep and even grow assets that they might otherwise miss out on, all without having to be experts in the intricacies of retirement plans."

Todd Nuttall said, "When we partnered with Diversify earlier this year, we knew we were joining a community of like-minded advisors to expand our service offerings and strategies to clients. With the launch of Diversify's Retirement Plan Advisory Services, we can now share our unique retirement plan expertise and process with our peers across the network, allowing them to spend more time building relationships and serving their clients' other wealth management needs. Leaving the heavy retirement plan lifting to us is a win for all involved."

The Diversify Retirement Plan Advisory Services Team provides comprehensive advisory services and offers access to a dedicated team of advisors and education support for plan participants. The firm specializes in:

Plan Design & Plan Governance

Fiduciary Services

Participant Education/Person Financial Planning

Research

Investment Policy Statement Creation/Review

Vendor Search and Monitoring

Audit Support

Performance Reporting

"At Diversify, we've successfully built a multi-chassis affiliation model with a boutique culture and institutional-quality resources to help our advisors scale their businesses," Matheson said. "Diversify's Retirement Plan Advisory Services is just the latest of our expanding suite of value-added offerings for our advisors. We are committed to continually investing in our capabilities to ensure our advisors have all they require to serve the sophisticated needs of their high-net-worth clients."

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC (DAS) and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC (DWM). Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit joindiversify.com.

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower

[email protected]

424-317-4868

SOURCE Diversify Advisor Network