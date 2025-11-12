Diversis Capital Announces Strategic Investments and Combination of Genesis Automation Healthcare, Kermit, and Meperia to create the First End-to-End Healthcare Supply Chain and Inventory Management Platform

Combined company will launch with an end-to-end platform of inventory and spend management solutions for the clinical supply chain, delivering over $1B in procurement savings per-year to over 100 hospitals, health networks and ASCs globally

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital, a leading lower middle market technology investment firm with $3 billion in assets under management, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of three leading technology companies serving the hospital supply chain management market:

Genesis Automation Healthcare – Leading clinical traceability and supply chain automation solution with premier customers including the National Health System of Scotland and Jackson Health. Genesis's next generation platform tracks consumables and implants from supplier to bedside, captures usage data at the point of care for traceability and charge capture, and integrates with EHR/ERP systems to improve safety, compliance, and cost control.





– Leading clinical traceability and supply chain automation solution with premier customers including the National Health System of Scotland and Jackson Health. Genesis's next generation platform tracks consumables and implants from supplier to bedside, captures usage data at the point of care for traceability and charge capture, and integrates with EHR/ERP systems to improve safety, compliance, and cost control. Kermit – Best-in-class, cloud-based, bill-only automation, spend-management and analytics platform for physician preference items (PPI), serving over 25 major hospitals and health systems, including Inova and Medstar Health. Kermit provides hospitals real-time visibility and control over implantable medical device and PPI transactions to improve price transparency, contract compliance, and reduce costs.





– Best-in-class, cloud-based, bill-only automation, spend-management and analytics platform for physician preference items (PPI), serving over 25 major hospitals and health systems, including Inova and Medstar Health. Kermit provides hospitals real-time visibility and control over implantable medical device and PPI transactions to improve price transparency, contract compliance, and reduce costs. Meperia – Industry-leading supply chain and procurement intelligence platform transforming how hospitals manage procurement, product data and analytics, with leading customers such as Summit Health and Universal Health Services. Meperia's SaaS platform centralizes and normalizes product data and offers intelligent substitution / recall alerts to reduce cost leakage, strengthen contract compliance and improve supply chain integrity.

The combined three companies will be unified under the Genesis Automation Healthcare (Genesis) brand. The new organization will establish the industry's first full scope hospital and ASC supply chain and inventory management solution to combat waste, financial leakage, compliance risks, and administrative burdens on clinicians and hospital managers.

Solving Hospital & ASC Multibillion-Dollar Supply Chain Crisis

"In our months of diligence, we uncovered a crisis in the industry," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "Behind closed doors, hospital executives say their fragmented technology is failing them catastrophically, leading to massive waste, compliance gaps, and strain amongst clinicians and administrators being pulled away from patients to reconcile billing and inventory."

Healthcare supply chains are fragmented. Hospitals and ASCs juggle disconnected systems to purchase and manage everything from commodities to high-value implants, including:

Disjointed inventory processes: Commodities need storeroom management; implants and PPIs need just-in-time OR delivery, serial/lot/expiration tracking, consignment, bill-only capture, and tight spend control.

Commodities need storeroom management; implants and PPIs need just-in-time OR delivery, serial/lot/expiration tracking, consignment, bill-only capture, and tight spend control. Lack of visibility & control: Location-level counts, chain-of-custody, recalls/expirations, and charge capture are unreliable—driving waste, leakage, and compliance risk.

Location-level counts, chain-of-custody, recalls/expirations, and charge capture are unreliable—driving waste, leakage, and compliance risk. Poor data quality: Outdated, inconsistent item master data undermines purchasing, preference cards, contract adherence, and analytics across every system.

Outdated, inconsistent item master data undermines purchasing, preference cards, contract adherence, and analytics across every system. Lack of System integration: Supply platforms don't connect end-to-end with ERPs and EHRs, preventing a single source of truth, automation, and true contract compliance.

The New, Transformative Market Solution

Through this merger, Genesis will deliver an intelligent, secure and compliant cloud and AI-enabled solution that unifies clinical supply chain workflows, cleans item data, and integrates seamlessly with ERPs and EHRs. This enables real-time visibility from dock to OR and measurable savings, through:

Unified inventory flows: One platform for commodities and implants/PPIs, with JIT-to-OR support, serial/lot/expiry, consignment, and bill-only capture.

One platform for commodities and implants/PPIs, with JIT-to-OR support, serial/lot/expiry, consignment, and bill-only capture. Real-time control: Chain-of-custody, recall/expiration management, and automated charge capture.

Chain-of-custody, recall/expiration management, and automated charge capture. Clean item master: Continuous normalization (GTIN/UDI, UNSPSC), de-duplication, and contract-price sync across systems.

Continuous normalization (GTIN/UDI, UNSPSC), de-duplication, and contract-price sync across systems. Seamless integration: Bi-directional connectors to ERPs and EHRs to enable a single source of truth and enforce contract compliance.

With a shared, real-time operating picture, the Genesis supply chain solution delivers contract-first visibility and control across commodities and PPIs, clinicians provide real-time demand signals, so the right product reaches the point of care, and finance sets guardrails so every dollar is on-contract and tied to outcomes. Together, they lower cost and raise quality for patients.

Current major customers of the three combined companies agree:

Simon Walsh, Chief Procurement Officer at Manchester University NHS Trust, highlighted the impact of Genesis's platform: "Our partnership with Genesis not only gives us all the benefits in terms of product tracking and traceability but also enabled us to generate £1.9 million of savings and added value. Savings that can be redirected towards the services we provide. In the end, it's all about patients, and it's all about patient care."

Mike Ewing, Director of Supply Chain at Frederick Health and formerly the Corporate Director of Supply Chain for Trivergent Health Alliance serving three hospitals, highlighted the impact of Kermit's platform: "I have partnered with the Kermit team for the past nine years. Over that time, we have worked together to achieve over $10M in value in the Total Joint, Trauma, Spine, Sports Medicine and Cardiac Rhythm Management categories." Ewing added, "Kermit provides a 'one-two punch' helping us to achieve desired contract pricing and then maintaining those gains throughout the day to day cases."

Carl Waller, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Northside Hospital, which operates six acute hospitals with 1,636 beds and 250 non-acute locations, highlighted the impact of Meperia's platform: "Meperia provides a roadmap to better data, greater standardization, and more unified purchasing across our acute and non-acute facilities."

"The hospital inventory management and supply chain market has been in need for institutional-scale transformation," said Nayot. "With this combination, we're establishing the clear market leader with the scale, technology, and expertise to drive meaningful change across the industry."

About Diversis Capital, L.P.

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com .

About Genesis Healthcare Automation

Genesis is a clinical traceability solution that brings new automation and intelligence to the management of care-critical supplies at every point in The Clinical Supply Lifecycle™. Capable of managing the lowest cost consumable to the highest cost implant, Genesis enables true enterprise-grade traceability in the clinical environment. Set apart by its unique ability to affect every part of the revenue cycle while radically improving the lives of clinicians and their patients, Genesis empowers the hospital system to transform its clinical supply chain into a pillar of value maximization. To learn more, visit www.genesisahc.com .

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia's SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization's spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com .

About Kermit

Kermit is the leading provider of implant spend management solutions, empowering healthcare organizations to optimize their procurement processes and achieve substantial savings. With a comprehensive suite of purpose-built technology and strategic advisory services, Kermit helps clients streamline operations, enhance financial performance, and deliver exceptional patient care. Learn more at www.kermitppi.com .

