Diversis Capital Fund III Closes at $1.2 Billion Hard Cap

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital Management, LP ("Diversis" or the "Firm"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology-enabled services organizations, today announced the completion of Diversis Capital Partners III, L.P. (the "Fund"), with over $1.2 billion of total commitments.

The oversubscribed fund reached its hard cap with strong participation from a diverse global base of new and existing institutional investors, surpassing its target of $850 million and bringing the firm's total assets under management to over $3 billion. Diversis completed its Fund II fundraise in 2021 with $680 million of committed capital.

Diversis will continue to apply its disciplined investment philosophy to acquire assets with strong core foundations that can use the Firm's combination of growth capital, operational support and a unique strategic approach to excel beyond their current limitations. Diversis makes operationally focused control private equity investments in lower middle-market companies, primarily in businesses based in North America, and selectively in Europe and Australia.

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kevin Ma, said, "As we continue to build Diversis, we will focus on working with founders, corporations and teams to help unlock the next stage of profitable growth to create market leaders. We've seen a lot of success bringing the best practice, innovation and AI experience of our deep bench of operating partners to create scale and build long term value in our portfolio. We are excited to double down on the execution of this strategy in our new fund. We'd like to thank our existing LPs who have supported us over the last several years and welcome our new LPs to the team."

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ron Nayot, said, "We believe the successful completion of Fund III marks an important milestone for Diversis, validating our proven track record, disciplined investment strategy, and the strength of our people, portfolio leadership teams, and investors. Each of these groups plays a vital role in our continued success, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership as we begin deploying Fund III. Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunity across the software and technology-enabled sectors, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes the competitive landscape. As always, our goal remains to deliver superior returns for our investors through thoughtful execution, strategic partnership, and a relentless commitment to building enduring, technology-driven businesses."

Fund III generated high demand from a diverse global base of new and existing institutional investors, including leading endowments and foundations, investment advisers and fund-of-funds, public and private pension plans, family offices, and financial and insurance institutions.

William Blair acted as exclusive global placement agent, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

