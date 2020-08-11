Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Leader Dr. Laura Quiros Joins Coston Consulting

"Laura has done such amazing work and research in the DEI space," said Michael Coston , CEO of Coston Consulting. "Her expertise and clinical background will be invaluable to our clients as they engage in the important process of developing and advancing their DEI goals. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Quiros to the firm."

"I was very impressed with Michael's vision and Coston Consulting's commitment and approach to helping organizations 'get it right' when it comes to DEI," said Dr. Laura Quiros when discussing her arrival to the firm. "Our team offers diverse skill sets and perspectives that really help guide organizations to better understand their DEI obstacles and opportunities and develop strategies that have a meaningful impact on their culture."

Dr. Laura Quiros, Ph.D., LMSW advises, coaches, and trains boards of directors, executives, and other professionals across the corporate, professional services, higher education, and non-profit sectors to advance their DEI efforts. She regularly works with clients to expand their racial literacy and help them communicate more openly about race and racism. She also helps clients identify, understand, and overcome issues that create a culture of organizational whiteness.

For the past 11 years, Dr. Quiros has served as an Associate Professor of Social Work at Adelphi University, where she teaches social work practice at both the doctoral and master's levels. Her research and scholarly interests focus on the social construction of racial and ethnic identity and trauma-informed care through a social justice lens.

Dr. Quiros earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Welfare from The Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York, where her dissertation focused on "The Social Construction of Racial and Ethnic Identity among Women of Color from Mixed Ancestry." She also earned a master's degree in social work from Hunter College School of Social Work and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Skidmore College.

Coston Consulting is a certified Black-owned business advisory firm devoted to helping clients expand their business, raise their profile, and advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The firm represents clients across industries and specializes in advising professional services firms, with an expertise in the legal industry. Focus areas include strategy, business development, marketing, and DEI consulting.

For more information, please contact Ziare Patrick at [email protected] or (866) 416-9971.

SOURCE Coston Consulting Corp.

