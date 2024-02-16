DiversityComm Magazine Names First Horizon as a 2024 Top Black Employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by DiversityComm Magazine as a 2024 Top Black Employer. 

Each year, DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) conducts select evaluations of the nation's employers, supplier diversity programs, industry leaders, law enforcement & government agencies and schools. The evaluations also integrate findings independently to identify "Best of the Best" in relation to outreach and accessibility to the minority, veteran, female, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ population. These non-biased studies are a valuable resource for the publication's readers, jobseekers, business owners, students, senior management, and consumers.

"First Horizon strives to elevate equity in all facets of our business. Providing professional opportunities to current and prospective associates to ensure equal opportunity is a top priority," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank.  "It is an honor to be recognized and receive this award again this year."

About DiversityComm Magazine
DiversityComm Magazine is one of the nation's fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of diversity in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

