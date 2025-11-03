Divi Resorts Teases Massive 2025 Cyber Sale for 2026 Caribbean Travel

From award-winning dining and viral ocean views to spacious suites and impressive amenities, Divi Resorts is known for offering exceptional value — especially during its annual Cyber Sale. This November, travelers can expect one of the biggest travel deals of the year, with savings close to or exceeding 50% off 2026 Caribbean vacations.

"Families come together during the holidays to relish each other's presence, bond, and — most importantly — plan their future get-togethers," says Divi Resorts President & COO, Marco Galaverna.

"It's not easy to coordinate everyone, but when you do, the memories made are priceless. That's why we take pride in offering dream-like destinations with roomy accommodations, unforgettable food, and above-and-beyond service that makes it all feel effortless. This Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday promotion is one we hope families, couples, and groups will take advantage of for our best 2026 travel rates. Get that trip in the books early with low prices, and bundle your flights for even more savings and less stress. Kid-friendly pricing, all-inclusive packages, and more are available to help you make that dream getaway an affordable reality."

During the 2025 Cyber Sale, guests can expect savings of up to 50% off (and up to 60% off select islands and dates) with extra discounts for longer stays and even more savings on bundled stay + air packages. Nearly every Divi Resort has recently been refreshed or renovated, making 2026 the perfect year to rediscover the Caribbean.

With huge savings on bookings, guests can stretch their budgets for beachfront spa treatments, upscale dinners, wine tastings with sommeliers, local excursions, in-room amenities, photography sessions, island souvenirs, rounds of golf, or simply some extra poolside cocktails to make the whole experience that much more luxurious.

The Divi Resorts Cyber Travel Deal officially launches November 18, 2025, and runs through December 2, 2025, with discounted travel available throughout 2026 (blackout dates may apply). Booking is simple: reserve your stay during this two-week window to lock in the best possible rates for next year's Caribbean vacation.

Visit diviresorts.com to sign up for email notifications or check back on November 18 for full sale details. Follow @DiviResorts on social media for updates, a special Cyber Sale vacation giveaway, and insider previews.

See you November 18 for the Caribbean's biggest sale of the year!

SOURCE Divi Resorts

